Long Delay Couldn't Slow Down Reds' Offense in 5-3 Win Over Brewers

If you signed up for over five hours of Cincinnati Reds baseball on Saturday night, then you were in luck. A rain delay halted the action in the fourth inning. Then, after a lengthy delay, the action resumed at 10:00 p.m. ET, and you now have a tired writer recapping what ended up being an exciting game at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds would even the series with their 5-3 win over the Brewers on Saturday night. A combination of offensive firepower and a bullpen coming together when their team needed them most would lead the way for the good guys.

It may be too late for a playoff berth, but the Reds are showing fight as they moved to 68-74 on the season. Let's take a closer look at the action from Saturday's win.

Short Night For The Starters

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The long rain delay threw a wrench in both teams' plans in terms of pitching. Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott's day was done when play resumed at 10:00 p.m. Abbott tossed four innings, allowing just one run and dealing five strikeouts on 58 pitches.

For the Brewers, starter Dustin May's day finished after 3.2 innings of work. May also allowed one run and dealt five strikeouts in his short time on the mound.

A short night for the starters meant that both teams would be diving deep into the bullpen to salvage the rest of this game.

While that may not sound like good news for the Reds, their bullpen stepped up to the challenge, allowing just one run in five innings of work.

Stay Hot

Aug 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an throwing error by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (not pictured) after a bunt by second baseman Matt McLain (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A long delay like this one can make it hard for a team to find their rhythm when the action restarts. The Reds offense didn't have that issue.

The Reds tied things up quickly out of the delay. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jose Trevino's single to right field would bring JJ Bleday home.

Then in the sixth, Tyler Stephenson would hit a solo home run that gave the Reds a one run lead that was quickly erased in the seventh by the Brewers, who got one run back in the top of the seventh before Reds reliever Tony Santillan closed the door on a bases loaded situation. However, Matt McLain would reclaim the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo shot of his own.

Eugenio Suarez would add some insurance for the Reds in the bottom of the eighth after a wild pitch led to the Reds slugger scoring all the way from second base.

Reds closer Emilio Pagan would earn his 21st save of the season in what became nail biting territory when the Brewers loaded the bases. Fortunately, Pagan was able to close the door on the Brewers' chances of stealing a victory.

The Finale

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Juan Brito (46) prepares on deck in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A long Saturday night means a quick turnaround for both teams in the series finale on Sunday. Barring Mother Nature sticking her nose in Cincinnati business, the series finale is set for a 12:10 p.m. start and will feature Reds starter Brady Singer taking on Brewers ace Kyle Harrison.

The Reds will then travel out west to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers before another weekend series against the Brewers next weekend. But that series will take place in Milwaukee. No better way to start a road trip than by getting a win at home on the way out, right?

Can the Reds secure their third straight series win.