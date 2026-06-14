Terry Francona Sings Praises of Noelvi Marte After Heroic Home Run in Reds Win

The Cincinnati Reds had been playing some disappointing baseball coming into their weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In game one of the series on Friday night, that disappointing play turned into depressing play.

The Reds dropped the opening game of the series 5-2, and a Little League-esque mistake by Blake Dunn was the talk of the fan base until the team took the field on Saturday. However, the Reds were able to bring a little happiness to a fan base that really needed it.

It was a pitcher's duel, but in the end, the Reds would outlast the Diamondbacks 2-1 in game two of the series. The game-winning run was scored in the bottom of the eighth inning when outfielder Noevli Marte cracked a home run into the left field stands. Marte, who hit a home run in Friday's game as well, got a little praise on Saturday from Reds manager Terry Francona.

Finding A Groove

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Chatterbox Sports shared Francona's comments to the media in the postgame. Regarding Marte's play at the plate, the Reds manager has always seen the potential.

“There’s nothing he can’t do, it’s just trying to be aggressive in the zone," Francona explained.

Hits were hard to come by in Saturday's game. Diamondbacks starter Michael Soroka looked like the guy who made the MLB All-Star Game back in 2019. Soroka went seven innings and allowed just two hits.

Thankfully, Soroka was pulled after seven. The Diamondbacks went to right-handed reliever Juan Morillo, and it would prove to be the decision of the game. Morillo gave up the game-winning home run to Marte, and for today, the Reds faithful have a reason to celebrate.

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Marte is making the most of his latest stint in Cincinnati. In his last six games, the Reds outfielder has had six hits, two of those hits being home runs.

The answer is simple for the Reds and their ever-changing outfield: If someone can make a statement at the plate, they will be in the lineup every single day. Sacrificing defense is okay if the guy who may now have the strongest glove is batting in the high 200s. Sadly, I think the Reds would be okay with someone just batting 230.

Before we jump into the darkness that is the holes within this team, let's keep on the topic at hand. Marte is finding a rhythm at the plate, and in a game where one run could win the game, the young man capitalized.