The Cincinnati Reds Are Giving Elly De La Cruz Little Reason to Stay

The Cincinnati Reds' 2026 season can be summed up with one word: disappointing. After a postseason appearance in 2025, the expectations were for more than a playoff appearance this year. But that wouldn't be in the cards.

Now, the conversation surrounding this franchise is about the future. A future that many believe should involve superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

The offseason came early in Cincinnati, and with that, takes are flying. However, not all of the takes are for headline purposes. For instance, Reds legend Joey Votto was recently asked what he would do if he were the general manager of the Reds. The response was to trade Elly De La Cruz for multiple prospects.

Don't Let The Moment Pass

Aug 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) greets shortstop Elly De La Cruz after Cruz scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sure, those comments are going to garner some hot takes, and many may even say that is too far. But is it really?

If you're under 45 years old, you know this franchise has not made many "wise" moves since the Big Red Machine was running the show. There is a world where De La Cruz takes his massive contract in a bigger market, and the Reds are left with nothing. Actually, to the most pessimistic fan, that's going to be a reality.

But let's look at this from De La Cruz's side of things. He is being the standout stud for a franchise that has not been able to build anything around him. If the team goes into 2027 with minimal moves to the roster, can De La Cruz trust that the front office even wants to build a winner?

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's break down an example of the Reds coming up empty-handed. This season, it seemed like catcher Tyler Stephenson would be all but gone as the trade deadline approached. However, the deadline came and went, and Stephenson stayed with the team.

Reds' President of Baseball Operations even mentioned how important Stephenson was to the team as to why he was not moved. Now, Stephenson is a free agent, and Krall is saying things like a new deal for the starting catcher has to make sense for the franchise.

If Stephenson was so important to the club that he wasn't moved at the deadline, then why wouldn't he be back with the club in 2027?

Instead, the Reds' front office is going to allow Stephenson to walk away and have nothing in return. If that's the case with De La Cruz, then some sweeping changes will need to be made in the front office.