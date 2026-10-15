Joey Votto Reveals One Major Move He Would Make as Reds GM

The Cincinnati Reds are on the sidelines during October, and it's a painful reminder of what the expectations were for this season.

Back in March, this fan base had every right to believe that this team would make its second straight appearance in the postseason. Sadly, the season played out in an all too familiar way.

The Reds may not be playing fall ball, but beloved former first baseman Joey Votto continues to leave his mark on the media side of things during the postseason. Recently, Votto was asked what would be the first move he would make if he were the general manager of the Reds. The hypothetical move is certainly going to get this fan base talking.

Time To Move On?

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would trade Elly for as many prospects as possible," Votto said during his interview on Foul Territory. "Are you going to give up a half or a third of your payroll on one player? It doesn't make sense."

Before everyone begins to bash the legendary first baseman, Votto even spoke about when the franchise extended him, and that he even felt the team should've traded him instead of offering an extension.

Never A Good Time To Lose A Superstar

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thought of the Reds trading De La Cruz is sickening. He was head and shoulders better than anyone on the roster this season, and that will be the case the next time the Reds take the field. However, Votto makes a great point.

Let's look at this franchise. Teams are going to be bidding big dollars for De La Cruz. The Reds are going to be in the hunt, but depending on the looming lockout and how things go with that, do you really think the Reds are going to spend like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, or the New York Yankees?

This front office should already have a plan in place for how they retain De La Cruz and be ready to make a move. Just look at the current situation the Reds find themselves in.

It's smaller on a financial scale compared to De La Cruz, but there's a good chance the Reds are going to allow Tyler Stephenson to walk during free agency when they could have made a trade before the deadline this season.

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) scores a run on a hit by designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) during the game against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Reds are going to let De La Cruz walk, then they have to get something in return. Votto is on the money with his comments.