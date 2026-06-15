The Reds' Reliance on the Long Ball Is Becoming a Concern

The Cincinnati Reds need to find ways to create more runs.. Yes, that is obvious, but the way things are going this season, they need a new strategy.

We already dove into their issues with situational hitting, which continues to show up in just about every game. Their team batting average is brutal (.229, 28th in MLB), on-base percentage leaves a lot to be desired (.312, 25th in MLB), and they simply don't get hits. (538, 29th in MLB). We all know everything the Reds do leaves a whole lot to be desired, but one thing this team does do fairly well is hit for power.

Right now, as a team, they currently have four players with double-digit home runs (Sal Stewart with 13, JJ Bleday & Elly De La Cruz with 12, and Spencer Steer with 10), along with a few players on the verge, such as Nathaniel Lowe with 9, and Matt McLain with 8. The Reds have 89 homers, which is good for 9th overall. Considering how much the Reds needed power in their lineup during 2023, this is certainly encouraging. But, how does a team with that many homers only have 275 team RBI, which puts them at 26th in the league?

Simply put, the power in the lineup is great, and the Reds do need it, but relying strictly on homers is not a winning strategy. The Reds need to find ways to score more runs. If they really believe they can get their season back on track, it is time to get more active and creative offensively.

How do the Reds create more chances?

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) dives back into third base safely ahead of the attempted tag by Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

We already mentioned they obviously need to figure out how to hit with runners in scoring position, but there are other ways to create more opportunities. The easiest one, other than that, is getting more aggressive on the base paths.

The Reds seem to have noticed this in the last week, as they were far more aggressive stealing bags in that time, including a game vs. the San Diego Padres, where they stole seven bases. The Reds ended up stealing 10 bases the remainder of the week.

Cincinnati currently has multiple players in the elite percentile for sprint speed. The obvious of Elly De La Cruz (81st), Noelvi Marte (92nd), Matt McLain (85th), and Blake Dunn (98th). Now, you obviously can't steal first base, so that's the bigger issue with this theory, but the times the Reds do get on base, this needs to be a bigger strategy. The Reds are currently tied for ninth with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners at 56.

Now, I'm not saying running recklessly the way they did with David Bell at the helm, but Terry Francona and staff need to loosen the reins here. What is the worst that happens? They get caught? As if the Reds aren't already producing an insane amount of outs in the first place. This strategy puts more pressure on their opposing pitcher and catchers, giving them more opportunities to get more runs on the board.