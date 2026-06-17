Tony Santillan Speaks on Growing Confidence After Solid Outing in Reds' Win Over Mets

The Cincinnati Reds are on what many would say is a winning streak. After the 5-3 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night, the Reds won back-to-back games for the first time since, checks notes, the last time they played the Mets back at the end of May.

Tuesday's win also secured the Reds' first series win since they played the Mets in May. Man, is there any chance the Mets could play the Reds another 60 times this season?

Monday's outing was a clubbing, but Tuesday's win was a tad bit closer. That meant the Reds needed some help from the bullpen, and thankfully, they delivered. In for the save opportunity was right-hander Tony Santillan. It's been a roller coaster of a season for Santillan, but on Tuesday, the reliever may have regained his confidence.

Tony's Return

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) takes the field during the game against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With Emilio Pagan still dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered at Wrigley Field back in May, the Reds have used a revolving door at the closer position. Santillan has filled in a few times this season, earning his fourth save of the season on Tuesday night.

It was the second straight appearance where Santillan earned a save. After the game, Santillan spoke with the Reds broadcast about his performance.

“I feel really good about myself where I’m at. I feel like I’m back where I need to be as a pitcher," Santillan said.

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

When asked about Santillan's performance during postgame, Reds manager Terry Francona had this to say: "He’s such a competitor, and he cares so much that he’s figured it out.”



Sure, the Reds are playing a Mets team that has zero pulse. At the same time, winning a baseball game at the major league level is never an easy feat. Could bullying the highest-paid roster in the league get the Reds out of a funk?

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Getting the 2025 version of Santillan back is something this team has been needing for quite some time. Add that starter Hunter Greene and superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz are on the way back to the roster, and there could be a case of this team making a little run.

Yes, there are a lot of holes on this team; the struggles are not going to leave overnight. But maybe, just maybe, this team can catch lightning in a bottle and give the fans a summer to remember. At least one can dream.