Cincinnati Reds Make Surprising Move, Promote Rookie to Active Roster

The Cincinnati Reds officially placed left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo on the injured list on Wednesday afternoon. In a corresponding roster move, they called up rookie Jose Franco from Triple-A Louisville.

Lodolo left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians with a blister on his throwing hand before recording a single out. He threw 15-20 pitches on Tuesday, but he obviously didn't feel good enough to make his scheduled start on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

"It sucks for sure," Lodolo told The Enquirer. "In hindsight, it is something that could work in our favor in the long run. Hopefully, next week, I will be able to throw in a sim game or throw in a rehab start. I think to be able to continue to build up and just test it without it being in a game. It was either pitch game five or game 10, whatever it is."

Lodolo also said this blister isn't as bad as the one he got in August of 2025.

"No. Throwing today felt a good amount ahead of where I would have been the day after last year."

With Lodolo going to the injured list, Brady Singer will start the second game of the season and Rhett Lowder will start the series finale.

A Surprising Move

Mar 5, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Reds had a plethora of relievers with big-league experience that they could have called up to take Lodolo's spot. However, in a surprising move, the Reds called up rookie right-handed pitcher Jose Franco.

The 25-year-old impressed in spring training, appearing in three games with an ERA of 3.86 with eight strikeouts in jut 4 2/3 innings.

Franco split time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last season and had tons of success. In 31 games, Franco had an ERA of 3.11 with 118 strikeouts in 110 innings.

Reds assistant pitching coach Matt Tracy raved about Franco earlier in Spring Training.

“It’s a really simple approach for him,” Tracy told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “He has a really good four-seam and a good slider. A two-pitch mix as a starter, that can work. He’s working on the changeup. It looks a bit better. I’m excited to see him compete in games and show the staff what he can do. I love being around him.”

Why Franco?

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout from the pitchers mound in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With three inexperienced starters in the rotation to start the season, the Reds clearly felt like they needed another arm that was able to give them length out of the bullpen, as opposed to bringing up someone like Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, or Kyle Nicholas.

Franco can fill in behind Burns, Williamson, or Lowder if they hit their pitch count. While it's a risky move, it's a move that signals the Reds know it's a 162-game season and they need to preserve their arms.