Reds Make Another Roster Cut as Bullpen Begins Taking Shape

The Cincinnati Reds are approaching opening day, which is an exciting time for a lot of people in Cincinnati. But there are some players who are fighting for roster spots and will be given the unfortunate news that they didn't crack the opening day roster.

On Saturday, the Reds cut down their major league camp roster by one after reassigning pitcher Lyon Richardson to minor league camp.

Richardson, 26, has allowed 12 hits, five earned runs, and four walks across 7 2/3 innings in spring training. He's spent time in the big leagues across the last three years, being worth negative WAR in each season, though last year was the most impactful, and lengthy, stint at the big-league level. He tossed 37 2/3 innings in 34 appearances, mostly in a cleanup role, while holding a 4.54 ERA and 4.06 FIP.

Lyon Richardson's Path Back to the Big Leagues

Jul 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lyon Richardson (72) throws during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Richardson's time in the big leagues likely isn't over. In fact, he's more than likely going to work his way onto the Reds roster in the coming months. But it might be tougher than it has in years past.

Richardson likely finds himself as the third or fourth option to return to the big leagues, meaning the Reds would need multiple injuries or players to struggle for Richardson to work his way back to Cincinnati. There's a chance he can dominate enough at Triple-A Louisville to force the front office to move him back to the Reds, too, but they spent too much on upgrading the bullpen for that to be the most likely scenario.

Who Will Make the Bullpen Out of Spring Training?

Sep 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) greets pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) following the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Reds already have a good idea on who will be in their bullpen to open the season, aside from one spot because of the Caleb Ferguson injury.

Emilio Pagan will work as the close again whileTony Santillan works as the other high leverage arm. Graham Ashcraft and Connor Phillips also have solidified roles in the bullpen out of spring training. The Reds added lefty Brock Burke and righty Pierce Johnson in the offseason, so they'll likely have roles to begin the year. Sam Moll, especially with Ferguson out, will likely be the other lefty in the bullpen.

That leaves one spot remaining. Kyle Nicolas, Zach Maxwell, and Luis Mey jump off the page as potential options. Tejay Antone could be an option. Hagen Danner has been very impressive in spring training. There's also a chance they use Brandon Williamson as a long reliever and spot starter, much like they used Nick Martinez last year.

Either way, it's an uphill battle for Richardson to get back to the Reds roster.

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