Reds Take Chance, Sign Former First-Round Pick to Prove-It Deal

The Reds have signed veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to a minor league contract, according to the team's transaction log.

Chafin was released by the Minnesota Twins last week. The veteran left-hander appeared in six games for the Twins this spring, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out five in six innings of work.

Last season, Chafin appeared in 42 games for the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels. He had an ERA of 2.41 over 42 appearances in 2025.

With how well he pitched last season, combined with the way he’s looked this spring, it’s surprising he didn’t land a major league deal. That’s what makes the Reds bringing him in on a minor league deal such a big win.

“The way modern free agency is, it makes it very difficult for guys like me. I don't throw 100 (mph) anymore. I know how to get guys out and the computer doesn't understand."

The 35-year-old has been one of the most consistent relievers in Major League Baseball over his 12-year career. He has a 3.35 ERA over 643 appearances. In nine of those 12 seasons, he's had an ERA below four.

Strong Bullpen Depth

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Andrew Chafin (39) throws a pitch against Puerto Rico in the sixth inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Reds went into the offseason wanting to add depth to their bullpen. They re-signed their closer Emilio Pagan, signed veterans Caleb Ferguson and Pierce Johnson, and traded for left-handed relief pitcher Brock Burke.

They also have guys with big league experience like Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, and Zach Maxwell down in Triple-A Louisville. Adding a veteran like Chafin is a fantastic move and one that doesn't carry any risk.

As the old saying goes, when you think you have enough pitching, go get more.

Caleb Ferguson Update

Oct 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Caleb Ferguson (43) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Caleb Ferguson, who the Reds signed in the offseason, started the season on the injured list with an oblique injury.

He had an MRI on Wednesday.

During Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Reds broadcaster Jim Day caught up with the left-hander and got an update on his status.

"I think we got some good news going from there," Ferguson said. "You know, take our time with the build-up, make sure it's right and get everything right for the long haul."

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