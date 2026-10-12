Two Important Moves the Cincinnati Reds Should Make to Start the Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds need to improve their offense this offseason and moving Sal Stewart to third base would be a good place to start.

It’s time for the Reds to move on from Ke’Bryan Hayes. His defense has value, but the Reds need more production at the plate. Stewart would give them a good offensive third baseman while opening up first base for another addition.

For a team with multiple holes to fill, that would give the front office more flexibility to improve the lineup.

Finding a First Baseman Should Be Easier

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) scores on a RBI double hit by outfielder Dane Myers (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s easier to find a good-hitting first baseman at an affordable price than it is to find a third baseman who can produce offensively. Look at Nathaniel Lowe last season.

The Reds signed Lowe to a minor league deal in Spring Training. Not only did he make the team, but he slashed .266/.341/.480 with 32 extra-base hits for Cincinnati in 83 games before being traded to Cleveland at the trade deadline.

They don’t need to make this more complicated than it has to be. If Stewart can handle third base, put him there and use the offseason to find a first baseman who can hit.

Keeping Stewart at first base would leave the Reds needing more offense from third. Moving him across the diamond would allow them to address that need internally and shop at a position where there are generally more affordable options.

That matters for a team that also needs help elsewhere. The Reds can’t afford to spend their entire offseason budget fixing one spot in the lineup.

It’s Time to Make a Change at Third Base

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws out Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The argument for keeping Hayes is his glove. There would be a defensive trade-off with Stewart and the Reds would need to be comfortable with him playing the position every day.

But defense can’t be the only consideration. The Reds need to score more runs and they should be willing to make a change if it gives them a better overall lineup.

Hayes hit .141 with an OPS of .419 in 2026. With those offensive numbers, it doesn't matter how good his defense is. That simply isn't good enough.

This would be a chance to get more production from two positions. Stewart would take over at third, and a new first baseman would give Cincinnati another bat alongside him.

The Reds have too many needs to overlook a move that could make the rest of their offseason easier. Put Stewart at third base, find an affordable first baseman who can produce and give this lineup a better chance next season.