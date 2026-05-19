Two Recent Reds First Round Picks Turn Heads With Big Performances

Cincinnati Reds 2025 first-round pick Steele Hall put together an incredible stat line on Monday night down in the Arizona Complex League. Hall went 4-4 with a two-run home run, a double, and a stolen base. Ty Floyd made his second rehab appearance and was excellent. He pitched four innings with three hits, one earned run, no walks, and eight strikeouts.

Steele Hall is Showcasing Why He Deserved to be a First Round Pick

The Reds have selected a pitcher with each of their last three first-round picks dating back to 2023, where they selected Rhett Lowder with the seventh pick and Ty Floyd with their competitive balance pick. In 2024, they drafted Chase Burns. They went with a "project" with their first pick in 2025, taking high schooler Steele Hall with the ninth pick. He was just 17 years old when he was drafted. Prior to the start of the Complex League, he turned heads in Spring Training.

“He’s supposed to technically be a senior in high school right now,” outfielder Blake Dunn told Charlie Goldsmith. “It’s incredible to see a guy that young put together at-bats and make plays in the field. Obviously, the Reds have a lot of praise for him. They saw the tools and abilities that are there.”

On the season, the 18-year-old is slashing .282/.451/.641 with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, and seven stolen bases.

Ty Floyd Showcased His Potential In Rehab Start

Jun 24, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd (9) pitches against the Florida Gators in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Floyd made his second rehab start of the year on Monday. He pitched four innings with three hits allowed, gave up a run, and had eight strikeouts. His lone run was on a solo home run. In his previous outing, the 24-year-old pitched three innings with one hit allowed, no walks, and four strikeouts. Over his two outings, he has struck out 12 and hasn't walked a batter.

Floyd has had a run of bad luck with injuries ever since being drafted in 2023. He did not pitch for the organization until 2025 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He pitched in just eight games that year before another injury required Tommy John surgery. He posted a 3.25 ERA in 27 2/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and 11 walks in 2025.

"Floyd has a quick arm and a delivery without too much effort with the kind of repertoire that could fit in the middle or back of a rotation, especially if he can refine his command and land his secondary stuff in the zone more," MLB Pipeline wrote about Floyd last offseason. "His fastball and slider would play in a relief role if it comes to that, but step one will be for him to get through a healthy season, with the Reds monitoring his workload carefully in a first year after missing 2024."

He still has a lot of potential, and if he can remain healthy, could see a quick rise through the organization over the next couple of seasons and will be a pitcher to keep an eye on.