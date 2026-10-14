Two Reds Prospects Stand Out in Arizona Fall League, Including a Name Fans May Have Forgotten

Arizona Fall League has been underway for a couple of weeks now and two Reds' prospects impressed on Tuesday afternoon.

Pitching prospect Luke Holman started for Peoria. The right-hander did not allow a hit over three innings, struck out six, and walked just one batter. Through two AFL games, Holman has given up just one run on two hits over five innings of work. He's walked a batter and struck out 10.

Holman was drafted in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU. He's made just six total starts in his two seasons with the Reds due to Tommy John Surgery, but he's looked impressive when healthy.

“It was a setback, for sure,” Holman told MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. “But I think it happened at a good time. My velo was kind of going down. My velo’s back now and I think all of my pitches are better than they were pre-TJ, so I think it was a blessing in disguise to get it done early in my career.”

It's good to see him healthy and throwing the ball well again.

“I’m excited. Just staying healthy, I’m excited about. Just playing baseball again. I’m happy to be out here and competing.”

For a Reds team in need of pitching depth, Holman finding his stride would be a big boost to the organization.

Big Night for Yerlin Confidan

Daytona Tortugas outfielder Yerlin Confidan (40) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yerlin Confidan had a big night for the Javelinas on Tuesday, going 2-4 with two triples and a walk.

Confidan, 23, played 126 games between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga in 2026, slashing .255/.332/.405 with 38 extra-base hits.

The outfielder was the team's 25th-ranked prospect back in 2022, but has since fallen out of the rankings.

"The left-handed hitting outfielder has the chance to be a very good offensive performer," MLB Pipeline wrote back in 2022. "He has a handsy swing and manipulates the bat well and has a ton of raw power, especially to the pull side."

Since Confidan has been in Cincinnati's system since he was just 18 years old, it's easy to forget about him. However, he's a prospect who has the potential to take a huge jump if it ever fully clicks.

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