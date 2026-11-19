The Cincinnati Reds need to make some moves this offseason if they want to be taken seriously going forward. They have a few talented players, like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns, to build around, but the supporting cast has been so below average that it hasn't mattered that the Reds have a few stars.

The Reds need to be aggressive in free agency and on the trade block this offseason. That's their only choice if they want to turn the franchise around. If they aren't aggressive in their offseason approach, they will continue to be a sub-.500 ball club. This means they need to be aggressive at every level.

Reds reporter Mark Sheldon recently reported that Cincinnati opted to sign veteran outfielder Dominic Fletcher to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Reds Sign Dominic Fletcher to Minor League Deal

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Dominic Fletcher (26) runs to third base against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"According to a source, the Reds signed OF Dominic Fletcher to a Minor League contract with an invite to big league Spring Training. Fletcher, formerly of the White Sox and Diamondbacks, finished 2026 with Triple-A Louisville when he signed in September after being released by the Pirates org," Sheldon wrote in a post to Blue Sky.

Fletcher finished the season in Louisville with the Louisville Bats. He struggled with Louisville, as he slashed .149/.241/.149 in 14 games. Last season, he didn't crack a big-league roster, but he found some success in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system.

Fletcher was most recently in the big leagues in 2025 as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He's struggled quite a bit in his time at the highest level, but he still brings a higher ceiling than most minor league free agents.

At worst, the Reds signed a solid minor league outfielder who could work as a depth option in their organization. At best, Fletcher puts it together and can contribute at the highest level.

This isn't the flashy signing that the Reds need to make this year, but it's a move that could help their franchise in 2027. Cincinnati might not have the money that the big-market teams do, but they need to spend their money wisely in order to take the team to the next level.

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