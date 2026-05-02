What’s Behind Brady Singer’s Slide? A Deep Dive Into His Underlying Metrics

For a pitcher who has built his career on consistency, Brady Singer has been anything but that this season for the Reds. In Friday's 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Singer gave up four runs on seven hits in just 3 1/3 innings.

He generated just two swings and misses all night long. His ERA is up to 5.57 on the season.

“I didn’t execute many good pitches, left a lot in the middle and they did damage to it," Singer told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I feel like it’s kind of been a trend all season, trying to finish the inning. The whole thing was frustrating, but it was obviously more frustrating to be unable to finish those innings."

When you look at Singer's game-by-game results, he's been pretty good for four starts and very bad in three starts.

Let's take a look at the underlying metrics and see what is happening with Singer this season.

Getting Hit Hard

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

At first glance, what jumps out is that Singer is getting hit hard. Singer's average exit velocity against is at 92.1 mph this season, which is the hardest of his career. It's also in the bottom 6% of Major League Baseball.

His xBa, xSLG, and wOBA against, are all the worst of his career and also near the bottom of the league.

Not Fooling Hitters

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) checks on San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) at first base in the first inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Singer getting hit hard, but he's not fooling anyone or generating whiffs. His whiff% is just 18% this season, the lowest of his career. He's never been a huge swing-and-miss guy, but before 2026, his lowest whiff% was 25% back in 2023.

His sinker continues to be a problem. It was his worst pitch in 2025 and it's his worst pitch again this season. Batters are hitting .356 against his sinker this year and slugging .621 against it.

When you’re not generating swing-and-miss and you’re getting hit hard, that’s a tough combination to survive with at the big league level. You’re just not going to have consistent success like that. For Singer, it starts with command. The stuff isn’t overpowering, so he has to locate it better. That’s the path to getting back on track.

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