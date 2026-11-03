Why This Slugger May Be Worth A Flyer For The Cincinnati Reds

Across Major League Baseball, teams are beginning to make plans for whenver the 2027 MLB season will start.

The Cincinnati Reds decided this past weekend to let Eugenio Suarez and Pierce Johnson test free agency, while closer Emilio Pagan declined his $10 million player option.

With the MLB lockout looming next month, teams are also making difficult decisions about their future. One in particular that jumped out on Monday is that the Baltimore Orioles decided to move on from former top prospect Ryan Mountcastle. Mountcastle has battled injury for the last two seasons, playing in a combined 97 games between 2025 and 2026, but at his peak, he fits needs in the Cincinnati Reds lineup.

As recently as 2024, Mountcastle was a 2.4 bWAR player for the Orioles, posting an OPS+ of 110 and hitting 30 doubles. His home run numbers have declined over the last few seasons, hitting 55 in his first two full seasons in the big leagues, but only 38 between 2023 and 2026. As he moves on from Camden Yards and pursues his options, would Great American Ball Park provide his return to power?

Mountcastle is a right-handed hitter who has mostly been a designated hitter, but has had stints at first base. Mountcastle does have experience playing left field in the Majors, but hasn't played there since 2021. Enter Nick Krall's favorite type of player: "Well, he did play in the outfield at one point, so he can do it again."

All joking aside, maybe left field at GABP as a platoon hitter with JJ Bleday is the perfect way for Mountcastle to find his power stroke again. We have seen the Reds use this in years past to find some power, then flip those players when their season eventually goes down the drain. If the team continues to play as it has in years past, and Mountcastle proves to be valuable, the Reds may be able to move him at the deadline to a contender in need of a bat. If the Reds are competitive in 2027 and Mountcastle is thriving, they may have struck a bargain with a player hoping to revitalize his big- league career.

We have seen the Reds take advantage of players signing minor league deals with invitations to big- league camp in Spring Training. Mountcastle fits the kind of player the Reds will take a chance on, but if other teams compete for him, what can the Reds offer him that other teams cannot?