Former Starter Is Finding Success in Reds Bullpen in 2026

CINCINNATI – Graham Ashcraft is quietly becoming one of the Reds’ most reliable relievers this season.

Graham Ashcraft is Thriving in New Role

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) reacts after a play in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This season has been his best statistical season to date. His hits-per-nine are at 6.0, nearly half of his previous career best of 9.1. While his walks-per-nine are up a bit from last season, his strikeouts-per-nine are at a career-high 10.5. He is finally putting batters away after getting ahead in the count.

“I’ve got to keep pounding the zone like I was last year and let stuff happen." Ashcraft told FOX 19's Charlie Goldsmith in Spring Training. "I’m a ground ball guy. I’ll get punch outs when I need to, but a lot of my outs come from the ground. I’ve got to induce weak contact when I can and let the rest take care of itself. Stay after them. Don’t back down. You have to go in there and shut the door.”

Future Closing Role?

Aug 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) reacts after a play in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

With how he's been throwing, it may be only a matter of time before we see him get more consistent late-inning outings, especially with how Emilio Pagan has struggled early on this season. He earned his first save of the season on Sunday in the Reds' victory in Minnesota.

“It means a lot,” Ashcraft told Charlie Goldsmith. “I want them to know that I can take the ball in any situation. That was the role that landed upon me last year, and I took it and ran with it. I want them to know that I’m going to fill (the zone) up and do whatever they need me to do.”

After the 2024 season, there was a lot of uncertainty about Graham Ashcraft’s role with the Cincinnati Reds. The season prior, he led the team in innings and posted a 2.58 ERA through a 12-start stretch. In 2024, he started just 15 games and posted a 5.24 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP in 77 1/3 innings. After losing his spot to Carson Spiers, he was eventually sidelined for the season with an elbow injury. That offseason, he transitioned into a bullpen role.

Lights Out Bullpen

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) reacts to striking out the last batter as the Cincinnati Reds defeat the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashcraft is one of many arms in this Cincinnati Reds bullpen thriving in 2026. Tony Santillan has yet to allow a run in 10 innings this season. Connor Phillips is on a similar path that Ashcraft was on two years ago. He transitioned into a bullpen role last season after being sent all the way down to the Arizona Complex League for a complete reset. The Reds currently have five relievers with a sub-2.50 ERA, and the only two relievers with an ERA over 3.50 are Kyle Nicolas and Pagan.

“They’ve been really good,” Francona said. “Our hope was that it would be. It’s still early. They’ve done a good job. They’ve really done a good job.”

With the offense ranked last in Major League Baseball in batting average, slugging, and OPS, the bullpen has been a major reason for the team's recent success in close ball games. Ashcraft is a pivotal player in that success.