Cincinnati Reds to Honor Brandon Phillips With Special Gesture Fans Will Love

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Wednesday that former infielder Brandon Phillips will sign a one-day contract on April 25 and retire as a member of the Reds.

Phillips, who the Reds acquired from the Cleveland Indians in 2006, is set to be elected into the Reds Hall of Fame this coming weekend.

When you look at what Brandon Phillips did in Cincinnati, it is hard to overstate just how impactful he was. He is the franchise’s modern era leader among second basemen in hits, doubles, home runs, and RBIs, while also earning three All-Star selections, four Gold Gloves, and a Silver Slugger.

Beyond the awards, Phillips was one of the most complete players this organization has seen, with power, speed, and elite defense. He played a major role on multiple playoff teams and joined Eric Davis and Barry Larkin as one of just three players in franchise history to record a 30 home run and 30 stolen base season.

The second-baseman was known for flashy defensive plays and an electric personality that opposing fans didn't always love, but it's exactly why Reds fans fell in love with him.

Phillips Had a Message for Reds Fans

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) reacts after hitting a deep fly ball in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 12, 2016, at Great American Ball Park. | The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It really means a lot," Phillips told Jeremy Rauch. "I don't know if it was the writers or the fans, but I'm here. Happy to say I'm here. It's a blessing...I'm a Red for life."

Back in December, he shared a story of how he became a Red and the message he got at the time from General Manager Wayne Krivsky.

"I ended up getting a call from Wayne Krivsky at the time. He was like, 'Brandon, we want you to come here and be the player that you were in spring training.' When I ended up getting there, I got called into the office with Jerry Narron at the time, and Jerry said 'Brandon, hey, we want you to be yourself. Play the game the best way you know how. If you don't do it your way, you're going to do it our way.' I saluted them and I became the guy that Cincinnati was looking for, for all those years. It changed my career."

The Reds are excited to welcome Phillips, Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders, and Lou Pinella to the Hall of Fame this weekend at Great American Ball Park.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Phillips, Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders, and Lou Piniella to the Reds Hall of Fame,” Reds Hall of Fame Executive Director Rick Walls said. “Each left an indelible mark on Reds history, and their legacies will now be memorialized in bronze alongside other franchise greats.”

For more information about Phillips and the entire 2026 Reds Hall of Fame class, click here.