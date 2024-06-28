Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat St. Louis Cardinals 11-4
The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals in game one of the four-game series 11-4 on Thursday night.
The win improves the Reds to 38-43 on the season while the Cardinals fall to 41-39 on the year.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Offense! Offense! Offense!
After a day where the Reds only mustered one run on four hits, the offense broke out for 16 hits and 11 runs on Thursday night.
It all started in the first inning when Elly De La Cruz tripled home Jonathan India to give the Reds a 1-0 lead, a lead which they would never give back.
Jonathan India stayed hot at the plate in the second with a double that would score Will Benson to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. In the third, Nick Martini would double home Spencer Steer. Noelvi Marte, making his return from his 80-game suspension, roped a sharp line drive to left-center field to score Martini and give the Reds a 4-0 lead.
With the Reds leading 5-2 in the fourth, Steer hit his 10th home run of the season into the left field seats. Benson followed with a line drive to left field that score Marte to extend the lead to 8-2. The Reds weren't done though in the inning as Stuart Fairchild doubled home Benson and Maile hit a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 10-2 lead.
The Reds would get their 11th run of the night in the seventh when Fairchild singled home Marte. India, De La Cruz, Steer, Marte, Benson, and Fairchild all had multi-hit games to lead the Reds.
Noelvi Marte Returns
Marte returned after being suspended for the first 80 games of the season for taking performance-enhancing drugs.
He did not disappoint. He had three hits, including an RBI double, and scored all three times he reached base.
Andrew Abbott Grinded Out of Trouble
In a game where Abbott really seemed to struggle with his command, he was still able to toss five innings of two-run baseball. He only allowed two hits, but walked six Cardinals' batters. He struck out two. His ERA is now 3.41 on the season.
A key moment in the game came when St. Louis loaded the bases in the first with only one out. Abbott was able to strike out Nolan Arenado swinging and then got a ground out to get out of the inning unharmed.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game two if the series on Friday night at 8:15 ET.
News and Notes
- Noelvi Marte extended his hit streak to 17 games, dating back to last season.
- Jonathan India extended his hit streak to nine straight games and has had a multi-hit game in six straight games.
- India has had an extra-base hit in five consecutive games.
- Sam Moll has not given up a home run in 37 1/3 innings.
- Moll and Buck Farmer both had scoreless appearances.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his 38th bag of the season.
- Marte stole his first bag of the season.
