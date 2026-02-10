Tyler Stephenson Shares Unfortunate Update About Contract Talks With Reds

Last spring, the Reds signed backup catcher Jose Trevino to a three-year contract extension for $15 million.

While Trevino is known for being a fantastic leader and teammate, his offensive production doesn't sniff the production Tyler Stephenson provides offensively.

While Trevino slashed .238/.272/.351 with 24 extra-base hits in 2025, Stephenson slashed 231/.316/.421 with 31 extra-base hits in just 88 games. With free agency looming after the season, the Reds may soon have to decide whether to trade Stephenson, work out an extension, or let him walk.

On Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard caught up with the catcher to ask him if there have been any talks about a potential discussion. He mentioned there had been talks last spring, but nothing came together.

“We’ll see,” Stephenson told Goldsmith. “You never rule anything out. It’s tough. You’re a year away, and everyone always talks about free agency. Everybody wants a taste of it. If it makes sense for both us and the Reds, for sure. But there haven’t been any talks since last year.”

Over the last two seasons, Stephenson ranks sixth in OPS (.764) among catchers with at least 100 starts. Only 16 catchers in all of Major League Baseball have reached that threshold while posting an above-average OPS.

What Should They Do?

Sep 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a sacrifice fly ball during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Personally, I think the Reds need to find a way to extend Stephenson. He's a big piece of their offense and without his bat in the lineup, the offense drops off significantly. Alfredo Duno is the next catching prospect in line, but he will likely not reach the bigs until 2027 at the absolute earliest.

However, if the Reds aren't willing to extend him, it would be painful to lose him for nothing. He is a player they could look at shipping out at the trade deadline, even if they're in contention. As crazy as that sounds, teams like the Brewers make moves like that all of the time and it's a big reason they have so much success year in and year out.

You can read Goldsmith's full article on Stephenson with more quotes here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



