Cincinnati Reds Prospect Heaps High Praise on Rising Star Alfredo Duno

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Johnathan Harmon to discuss his draft story, pitching in Dayton's ballpark, and his recovery process with Tommy John. Here is a part of our conversation talking about the Reds' current number-two prospect, Alfredo Duno.

Harmon was pitching in the Arizona Fall League during the team's semi-final matchup that saw the Reds' second-ranked prospect Alfredo Duno launch three home runs, leading the way for Peoria to play in the Fall League championship game.

“I was pitching during that," Harmon said. "I pitched that game, and Duno was catching. That was the first time Duno's caught me in a game in my whole career and his whole career. Just the way he was behind the plate, like, the pitch calling, I knew right off the bat he was locked in. Like, I knew it, he was on a different level that night, though, man. I've never seen anything like it, but he was on a different level. That was special to watch.”

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harmon also praised Duno's ability behind the plate.

“He's him, man. I've got a funny story, too, about that game. So, Duno is 19, right?" Harmon said. "So, I'm thinking, like, he doesn't know how to really call what pitches. So, I'm about an 0-2 count, pretty good hitter, forget who was hitting. I shook off, shook off change up to go to blow him up with a heater, you know. Kid, hits a freaking double off, man. I go up to Duno, I was like, 'Papi. I'll never shake you off again.' I didn't give up a run after that. So, he's just a special, special, special player, man. He's going to play in the big leagues for a long time. So, he's him.

“He's super athletic. I tell him all the time, man, 'you would be an edge rusher in the NFL'. He's like, 'you think, Papi? You think? I was like, 'I don't think. I know, man. I know'. Absolutely. He'd probably be playing on Sundays, too, for sure.”

Harmon isn't the only one that's bullish on Duno. The 20-year-old catcher has impressed since joining the Reds in 2023. He's currently their No. 2 ranked prospect. You can watch our full interview below:

-----

