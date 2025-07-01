Five Colorado Rockies Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Colorado Rockies could be on the brink of setting the record for the most losses in a single season in Major League history.
Dealing talent at the trade deadline won’t help. But the Rockies are going to have to sell some assets as they try to start rebuilding a franchise that is heading toward its 13th losing season in 15 years.
Colorado must strike a balance. The Rockies shouldn’t sell it all. But the players that bring the right return to accelerate a turnaround must be shopped.
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Rockies better next season.
More News: Watch: Colorado Rockies Manager Explodes, Puts On Show After Ejection
P Jake Bird
Rockies fans will hear his name a lot leading up to the trade deadline. He’s having a career season, he throws from an interesting arm slot and he’s proving to be a high-leverage king on the rare occasion that the Rockies have those situations.
Bird still has two years of team control and that’s enticing for trade partners and could bring more value to Colorado than waiting until next season.
OF Mickey Moniak
The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies is putting together a fine offensive season and has already hit 11 home runs in the first three months. He is on pace for career highs in home runs and RBI. He comes with three years of team control for whoever acquires him, too. That team must deal with his arbitration years.
More News: Colorado Rockies' Latest Streak Provides More Proof of Franchise Futility
This is a chance for the Rockies to sell high on a player has never quite lived up to being a first-round pick.
INF Ryan McMahon
Trading McMahon comes with baggage — the final two years of his contract. He’s not having his best offensive season. But he has value as a player that can work at multiple infield positions.
Even though he’s making close to $10 million each of the next two seasons, Colorado probably wants to get out from under that money if possible. Dealing McMahon requires getting as much as possible in return.
More News: Colorado Rockies Pass on Brendan Rodgers for All-Star Slugger in 2015 MLB Redraft
C Hunter Goodman
Most teams probably weren’t interested in him until this season. He’s posted career high numbers across the board and is part of the reason the Rockies put together a respectable offense in June.
In most cases, Goodman would be a key piece of the future. But, as with Moniak, this could be a sell high moment. He isn’t a free agent until 2030. Contenders might pay a hefty price for him.
More News: Rockies Player Superlatives From Historically Poor First Half of Season
P Germán Márquez
The long-time starter is not having a good season. But, then again, who is in the Rockies’ starting rotation? But he’s in the final year of his contract, has proven he can eat innings this season and has four different seasons with at least 11 wins in Colorado.
He could net a couple of prospects from a contender in need of a fifth starter.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.