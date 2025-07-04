Colorado Rockies Land Superstar Franchise Legacy in New MLB Mock Draft
The Colorado Rockies shouldn’t be picky about who they select with their No. 4 overall pick, but there is a player practically everyone would be happy with.
That player would be Ethan Holliday.
The name is familiar, of course. His father, Matt, played with the Rockies for the first six years of his career and the last year, as he played in the Majors for 15 years from 2004-2018. The Rockies selected him in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla.
More News: Do Numbers Say Rockies Should Be Worried About Chase Dollander?
The left fielder was a seven-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, won a National League batting title, claimed an NL Championship Series MVP and a 2011 World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Rockies, he made the All-Star Game three times, won three Silver Sluggers and the 2007 NL batting title with a .340 average.
Matt Holliday was back in Denver last year when his older son, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, made his first appearance at Coors Field as a player.
More News: New Rockies Executive VP Responds To Criticism As Team Endures MLB-Worst Stretch
Ethan Holliday is Jackson’s younger brother and if the Rockies take him with the No. 4 overall pick in the MLB draft, then dad may be going to Denver much more often.
Baseball America recently linked Ethan Holliday to the Rockies in their latest MLB mock draft. Holliday has connected to the Washington Nationals at No. 1.
But, in this mock, the author, Carlos Collazo, has the Nationals taking LSU pitcher Kade Anderson No. 1 overall and Ethan Holliday falling to No. 4.
More News: Is Ceiling of Rockies' Latest Call Up Really Yordan Alvarez?
“The buzz for months now has been that Holliday won’t get past the Rockies if he’s on the board,” he wrote.
Like his father and brother, he played his high school baseball in Stillwater. Like his brother, Ethan Holliday is committed to play baseball at Oklahoma State, where his uncle, Josh Holliday, is the head coach. Like his brother, Ethan Holliday is expected to pass on college if he’s selected that high.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
More News: Rockies Veteran Infielder Could Be of Interest to Cubs Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Rockies’ last five first-round picks include Georgia outfielder Charlie Condon (2024), Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander (2023), Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes (2022), Red Land High School (Lewisburry, Penn.) outfielder Benny Montgomery (2021) and Spruce Creek High School (Port Orange, Fla.) outfielder Zac Veen (2020).
The Rockies also had two compensatory picks between the first and second rounds in 2022 — Florida outfielder Sterlin Thompson and Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck.
Dollander, Veen and Beck are on the 40-man roster. Dollander and Beck are in the Majors while Veen — who was with the Rockies earlier this season — is back in the minors.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.