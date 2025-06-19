Colorado Rockies Slugger Climbs Key Franchise Home Run Leaderboard
For the Colorado Rockies’ Michael Toglia, the battle has been staying in the Major Leagues.
The former first-round pick started this season with Colorado on the opening-day roster but was optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque for more than a month to work on limiting strikeouts.
He returned on Monday. Since then, he’s been on a hot streak.
In his first three games back, he is 5-for-13 with three home runs, including two on Tuesday when the Rockies tied a franchise record for most home runs in a game with seven.
Toglia hit another home run on Wednesday for the Rockies, as they won their third straight game over the Nationals.
His home run on Wednesday helped him climb further up a unique leaderboard in franchise history.
Toglia is a switch-hitter and his long ball on Wednesday was the 40th of his career. The 26-year-old, per the Rockies’ baseball communications account on X (formerly Twitter) tied Dexter Fowler for second-most homers for a switch-hitter in club history with 40.
The leader is Neifi Pérez who had 43.
Fowler broke in with the Rockies in 2008 and he played his first six Major League seasons with the franchise. He slashed .270/.365/.423 with 40 home runs and 210 RBI.
After leaving Colorado, he played for the Houston Astros, the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Angels in a 14-year pro career. He won a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016 and was named to the National League All-Star team.
Toglia is one of those rare players that is drafted twice by the same team. The Rockies selected him in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB draft out of Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash.
He opted to go to UCLA, where in three seasons he grew into one of the best players in the Pac-12 Conference, where at one point he was named a freshman all-American.
The gamble paid off. He played his way into the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, No. 23 overall, and was paid a $2.7 million bonus.
He quickly emerged as one of the Rockies’ top prospects by 2021, as he was selected to play in both the MLB Futures Game and in the Arizona Fall League. In the AFL he was selected to play in the Fall Stars Game.
He’s been up-and-down with the Rockies and Triple-A Albuquerque since he made his MLB debut in 2022. One of his biggest problems has been strikeouts, as he fanned 147 times in 458 at-bats during the 2024 season.
