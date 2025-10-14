How Each Rockies Prospect Played in Arizona Fall League’s First Week
The Colorado Rockies prospects playing with the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League experienced a truncated first week of action.
Hurricane Priscilla’s landfall led to the AFL postponing games on Saturday and canceling Sunday’s games. The Rafters are in last place in the AFL with a 1-3 record, tied with the Mesa Solar Sox.
The Rockies alongside players from the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox, will try to turn things around this week with a full six-game schedule that starts on Tuesday.
Rockies Prospects After First Week of AFL
The Rockies saw most of their young prospects participate in the first week of the AFL. Here is how each player did.
OF/1B Charlie Condon: The No. 61 overall prospect in the minors played in three games and had one hit in 13 at-bats, with a slash of .077/.077/.077. He did drive in two runs and struck out twice. The AFL web site has him listed as a first baseman.
OF Jared Thomas: The Rockies’ No. 8 prospect slashed .375/.375/.875 in two games, as he went 3-for-8 at the plate. He doubled twice, tripled once and drove in a run. He also struck out four times.
OF/INF Braylen Wimmer: He played in four games and slashed .143/.294/.143 with two hits in 14 at-bats. He scored a run, drove in a run, walked twice and struck out eight times. There is a lot of swing and miss in his game so far.
LHP Welinton Herrera: The No. 19 prospect in the organization pitched in two games in relief, finishing with a 4.50 ERA and no decisions. He allowed two hits, one run, four walks and struck out three in two innings.
LHP Ben Shields: The No. 29 prospect in the organization has not pitched in a game after the first week of action.
RHP Cade Denton: He threw two shutout innings in two appearances last week. He didn’t allow a hit. He walked one and struck out two.
RHP Jack Mahoney: He gave up three hits and three runs in two innings in his only appearance of the week. He walked two and struck out one. He had a 13.50 ERA.
RHP Austin Smith: He allowed five hits and five runs in his only appearance. He walked two and struck out none. He enters the week with a. 45.00 ERA.
This Week’s Schedule: Tuesday: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday: at Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.; Thursday: vs. Surprise, 6:30 p.m.; Friday: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.; Saturday: vs. Peoria, 3:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Goodyear Park); Sunday: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.