Rockies Beat Cardinals to Trim Magic Number in Attempt to Avoid MLB History
Each victory takes on massive importance for the Colorado Rockies, but it isn't because they're trying to compete for a playoff berth or attempting to win the National League West title.
Every time the Rockies win a game from here until the end of the season, it's a step toward avoiding taking over a record that Colorado wants no part of, that of the most losses in a single season in Major League history.
Colorado defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday night, which snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Rockies. It also improved their record to 31-88 for the season. It also cut Colorado’s magic number to avoid a record the Chicago White Sos set last year for most losses in a season at 41-121.
Rockies Magic Number to Avoid History is 11
The win on Tuesday cut Colorado’s magic number to avoid history to 11 victories. If Colorado wins 11 games between now and the end of the regular season, the Rockies will by 42-120. That would still be the worst record in franchise history. But it would keep the White Sox as the record holder for most losses in a season.
If Colorado wins 10 more games this season, the Rockies will finish in a tie with the White Sox for the most losses in a season. The Rockies, surely, would rather not share that honor. If the Rockies win nine or fewer games, the record for the most losses in a single Major League season would belong to them.
Colorado is already on pace for its third straight season of 100 or more losses, which would be the only three in franchise history. The Rockies lost 101 games in 2024, as they went 61-101. In 2023, the Rockies lost 103 games, a franchise worst and finished 59-103. The 59 victories were the Rockies’ lowest win total in a full season.
Colorado’s Remaining Schedule
The schedule won’t help the Rockies out as many of their remaining games are against teams that are either leading their divisions or in contention for the playoffs. Colorado wraps up the St. Louis series on Wednesday. Following an off-day, Colorado hosts Arizona for three more games.
Then things get rough. The Rockies get four games at Coors Field with the Los Angeles Dodgers from Aug. 18-21. A three-game trip to Pittsburgh from Aug. 22-24 offers a bit of a respite, but there is no day off in between series. The day off comes afterward to travel to Houston for a three-game series Aug. 26-28 with the Astros. Colorado wraps up the month at home with the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 29-31. Only Pittsburgh isn’t chasing a playoff berth.
The Rockies stay home for six more games, with series against the San Francisco Giants from Sept. 1-3 and the San Diego Padres from Sept. 5-7. Colorado goes to the Dodgers Sept. 8-10 and then to the Padres on Sept. 11-14. Colorado gets out of NL West play at home from Sept. 16-18 with Miami and then from Sept. 19-21 with the Los Angeles Angels. The Rockies wrap up the season on the road from Sept. 23-25 at Seattle and from Sept. 26-28 at San Francisco.