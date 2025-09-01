Rockies Move Closer to Avoiding Major League History After Beating Cubs
The Colorado Rockies can’t avoid losing 100 games for the third straight season. But, they’re closing in on avoiding making Major League history.
The Rockies defeated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, 6-5, thanks to Mickey Moniak’s walk-off triple, which scored Ryan Ritter. The victory moved the Rockies to 39-98 entering September. It only staves off losing 100 or more games for a few more days. But, with the final month of the season underway, the magic number the Rockies need to keep their eye on is the one that keeps them taking over the worst record in MLB history.
Rockies Magic Number to Avoid MLB History
The Chicago White Sox set the record last year for the worst record in MLB history, as they went 41-121. For the bulk of the season, there was concern that the Rockies might claim that record for their own. Now, with 25 games remaining, Colorado has a good chance to avoid that record. The magic number to make it happen — three, as in three victories.
Next up for the Rockies is a three-game series that starts on Monday at home against the San Francisco Giants. They’re out of the playoff race, too, so it’s a battle of two teams that don’t have much to play for. In this situation, Colorado appears to have more to play for San Francisco. A sweep would allow the Rockies to avoid history. If Colorado can’t make it happen that way, then it’s a home series this weekend against the San Diego Padres.
One thing that the Rockies won’t be able to avoid is pacing toward its third straight season of 100 or more losses, which would be the only three in franchise history. The Rockies lost 101 games in 2024, as they went 61-101. In 2023, the Rockies lost 103 games, a franchise worst and finished 59-103. The 59 victories were the Rockies’ lowest win total in a full season. Colorado would need to win 21 of its 25 games to avoid setting a franchise-worst for wins in a season.
Tracking Rockies March to Avoid History
The Colorado Rockies are playing to avoid either tying or taking over the MLB record for most losses in a single season.
Current Rockies Record: 39-98
MLB Record: 121 losses, Chicago White Sox, 2024 (final record: 41-121).
Wins to Take over Record: 1 win
Wins to Tie Record: 2 wins
Wins to Avoid Record: 3 wins
Remaining Rockies Schedule (25 games): Sept. 1-3, vs. San Francisco; Sept. 5-7, vs. San Diego; Sept. 8-10, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 11-14, at San Diego; Sept. 16-18, vs. Miami; Sept. 19-21, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 23-25, at Seattle; Sept. 26-28, at San Francisco.