Rockies Prospect Jared Thomas’ Nickname Fits His Ability to Deliver
It’s been a great minor league season for Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Jared Thomas, who is the system’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
Entering action this week he is slashing .305/.398/.463 with an .861 OPS. He also has 14 home runs and 53 RBI. He started this season with High-A Spokane but was promoted to Double-A Hartford on July 1. He’s among a collection of players that the Rockies are counting on as their future that are playing with the Yard Goats.
He’s been relatively consistent. In 73 games with Spokane, he slashed .330/.427/.495 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. So far with Hartford his slash is .239/.317/.376, but he’s had surges. For instance, in early August during one week with the Yard Goats he slashed .476/.542/.762 with two home runs and five RBI. He also scored eight runs, walked three times and struck out five times. He stole three bases in three attempts.
He could be a Rockies outfielder of the future and his nickname — which was given to him by a Rockies minor league coach — is fitting of the talent and consistent that he has shown so far in his professional career.
What is Jared Thomas’ Nickname?
Recently, MLB Pipeline selected the player with the best nickname in each organization and Thomas was the site’s selection, though he had a lot of competition. His nickname is “The Postman” and it was given to him by High-A Spokane hitting coach Trevor Burmeister. Why? Because, according to Pipeline, Thomas was always delivering the barrel at the plate.
MLB Pipeline highlighted five other Rockies prospects who had unique nicknames. That included Colorado’s No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 60 prospect overall, Charlie Condon, who has the nickname “Charlie Muscle.”
MLB Pipeline also pointed out first baseman Keston Hiura (Kestdaddy), left-handed pitcher Welinton Herrera (La Carne), first baseman Tommy Hopfe (Little Kidney) and left-handed pitcher Everett Catlett (Big Cat).
Jared Thomas’ Minor League Career
Thomas was taken in the second round of last season’s MLB draft out of the University of Texas. The outfielder was the No. 42 pick overall and is a native of Dallas. After his selection, the Rockies sent him to Class-A Fresno for a quick cup of coffee to start his pro career. In 33 at-bats he slashed .333/.389/.545 with a .934 OPS, which included two home runs and four RBI. He also had a double.
Thomas had two productive seasons with the Longhorns before he was drafted. In 2024 he slashed .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in a huge jump over his 2023 season. In 2023 he slashed .321/.398./.484. He only had four home runs and 29 RBI, so his power took a big jump.