2 Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The Colorado Rockies are entering the offseason with several bright prospects who could make a major impact in 2027.

We saw the tremendous turnaround for outfielder Zac Veen. His ability to hit the ball and add weight to his body is only the tip of the iceberg. Veen's performance in the minors and second-half impact for the Rockies will be critical to their success next season.

Veen to Produce More Doubles and Home Runs

Colorado Rockies left fielder Zac Veen Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old left fielder has been a tremendous story. It's a reminder of what a year difference can make. If a lot can happen in six months, then certainly a lot will happen in a year. Veen had an awful 2025 season, plus the injuries.

The 2026 campaign was a different story. He earned Colorado's Minor League Player of the Year honors. Veen must produce right away in April 2027. The projection is that the Rockies will have him on the 40-man roster and will hit somewhere in the No. 6 or No. 7 spot in the lineup.

Veen is capable of hitting multiple doubles and home runs. He is one of the driving forces that can change the landscape of the franchise for next season if he plays a full season. Veen should be available and ready to take his game to the next level.

The Charlie Condon Effect

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have been hearing the news for quite some time. Condon is coming. His arrival will be the talk of the town when it happens. He's 23 years old. It's time for the Rockies to bring the young stud up. He needs to get a taste of big-league experience, and it needs to happen in 2027.

The Rockies outfield has the ability to be elite. There is so much depth with Condon, Veen, Jake McCarthy, etc. Condon can also play first base, but TJ Rumfield is covering that spot after a sensational rookie season.

Condon will be 24 next April. He finished the season hitting .273 with a .904 OPS. His 27 home runs are the most since 2024, when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs. Condon hit 37 that year, which is his career high. We are seeing a hitter that can produce multiple 30-homer, 100-RBI seasons.

It would be ideal for the front office to bring Condon in as a starter in April instead of midseason. He has put in the time in the minors. Let him handle the pressure from the beginning. He has the size, strength, and experience to handle a full-length rookie campaign. He's a future cleanup hitter for sure.

Spring training will be fun for this group. The coaches will watch to see which position these prospects fit best. Veen and Condon are two prospects that can wear the uniform for years to come at Coors Field.