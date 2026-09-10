Rockies' Charlie Condon Sends Loud Reminder With Massive Triple-A Game

Charlie Condon spent most of the first half of the 226 season convincing everyone that his Major League call-up should happen sooner rather than later.

Then he cooled off some later in the summer, but was still very good.

Now, he has issued a reminder of why there is so much chatter about his future.

The 23-year-old delivered the biggest game of his professional career on Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque when he went 4-for-5 with not one, but two grand slams, a double, and a franchise-record nine RBIs. He was certainly the MVP for the team’s 10-6 win over Tacoma.

While it was an incredible performance, it is hardly the only reason to be excited about Condon.

Charlie Condon Has Been Impressive

Condon has now logged 120 games for Albuquerque and holds a slash line of .275/.390/.519 with a .909 OPS.

He has 25 home runs, 23 doubles, seven triples, and 90 RBI while scoring a remarkable 99 times.

After struggling with injuries in 2024, Condon needed to take some steps forward this season. He definitely did that.

The Rockies selected him in the 2024 MLB Draft at No. 4 overall. The organization knew he had enormous offensive potential, and in his first season at Triple-A, he has proven that the potential is translating to professional baseball.

Sunday was a great example.

The first grand slam he hit went 428 feet with an exit velocity of 106.8 mph. The second flew for 383 feet and broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth inning.

AIN'T LIFE GRAND TIMES TWO!



Charlie Condon belts his second grand slam of the game! He's got a career-high nine RBI!



B8: Isotopes 10, Rainiers 6 pic.twitter.com/u2yFvcZC00 — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) September 6, 2026

Rockies Getting Closer to Condon Decision

It’s fun to celebrate Condon right now and all of the success that is surrounding him, but it hasn’t been this good all year.

He cooled off some this summer, but he was mature in recognizing that it was all part of adjusting to the long professional season. Even knowing he has had ups and downs, he has maintained an OPS above .900.

Colorado still has a bigger question to answer. How much more does Condon have to prove in the minor leagues?

At this point in the 2026 season, there is no reason to rush him to the majors for just a few weeks of a lost campaign. After a 25-home-run and 90-RBI season at Triple-A, Condon has earned the opportunity to compete for a major-league job next season.

Whether or not he gets to taste the majors before next year, well, who knows.

Condon’s performance on Sunday just reminded everyone that he is pushing and his time to take the MLB field is coming soon.