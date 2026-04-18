2 Rockies Prospects Who Could Change Everything in 2026

The Colorado Rockies are searching, but they aren’t finding too many answers right now.

The rotation continues to struggle to find consistency. The offense lacks impact. Once again, unfortunately for fans, the season is starting to feel like it is slipping back into unwanted familiar territory.

If things are going to change in 2026, it likely isn’t going to happen from a struggling player trying to turn things around. We have already walked that walk many times.

The change will come from those waiting in the wings.

Two prospects, one on the mound and one at the plate, have the ability to shift the momentum.

Chase Dollander Is Already Forcing the Conversation

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Projections are no longer necessary. Chase Dollander is proving what he can do, and hopefully the Rockies are seeing it. All indications lead to Colorado keeping Dollander in the bullpen, but it is getting harder and harder to ignore what he is doing, and quite honestly, what he is capable of.

After a rough 2025 season that included a 6.52 ERA, Dollander has clearly taken steps forward in 2026. Through five appearances, he owns a 3.32 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 19 innings of work. He’s good for a 10.9 K/9.

Dollander has also limited traffic with a 1.10 WHIP and made significant strides in his command, posting a 3.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Talk about swing-and-miss ability. That alone separates him from the current staff and is argument enough to see him toe the rubber at the beginning of games.

This is no longer about development. Dollander has proven he can provide some consistency to the rotation. Of course, he is young, and his performances won’t come without growing pains. His current levels, though, show he could be a favorable addition to a struggling rotation.

The longer Colorado waits to test this theory, the harder it is going to be to justify not giving him the ball every fifth day.

Charlie Condon Is Demanding a Call-Up

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Dollander is an answer for the mound, Charlie Condon is a solution at the plate. Condon is literally making it impossible to ignore what he could do for this offense.

Once again, throw projections out the window. Condon is shouting production, really good production.

Through 15 games at Triple-A, the 23-year-old first-round draft pick is slashing .339/.456/.589 with a 1.045 OPS. He’s collected 19 hits in 56 at-bats with four home runs and 12 RBI. He has also drawn 10 walks against just 11 strikeouts.

His numbers show balance and power. He is controlling his at-bats. The .456 on-base percentage shows he is advanced in his approach and he is not overmatched with his near 1-to-1 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

These are the kind of numbers that translate to MLB success.

The Rockies don’t just need another bat; they need a presence in someone who could change things right now. Change how pitchers have to attack the lineup, change the run-scoring opportunities - simply by stepping into the box. Condon has the ability. Give him the chance.

Why These Two Could Change Everything

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Just like the past several seasons, the Rockies are searching for answers. Not incremental improvement, something that changes the direction of the season.

Dollander would give them a chance to finally address the biggest weaknesses on the mound. He would at least pair well with Freeland and Sugano when healthy. He would be a good number three.

Condon would give them the kind of upside that could turn close games into wins, which is something they haven’t been able to do this season.

Together, they represent more than just potential; they have already provided proof. They represent urgency to a team that needs to recognize it.

At some point, waiting becomes the bigger risk. Changing the trajectory of this team needs to happen soon; even if the trajectory stays level, it can’t continue the downward slide.

Players like Condon and Dollander are part of the future, but they could very much be a part of the immediate answer as well.