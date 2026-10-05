2027 Rockies Will Have One Major Strength That Might Surprise You

It is pretty hard to get excited about a baseball team after they lose 100+ games in 2023, 2024, and 2025 while also coming inches from the worst record in MLB history, as the Colorado Rockies did just last year.

However, the Rockies had a few positive things happen in 2026 as Hunter Goodman joined franchise history, TJ Rumfield is in the running for NL Rookie of the Year, Cole Carrigg was spectacular since making his debut in June, and the ballclub was able to finish with 15 more games in the win column than in 2025.

Outside of the pitching, the biggest eyesore early on this season was a solid option in the outfield next to both veterans Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak, as Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle were disappointing, to say the least.

Are you serious Cole Carrigg?!



On the 13th pitch of the at-bat, Carrigg destroys his 2nd homer 💪 pic.twitter.com/tGZfnVZGt0 — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

Beck and Doyle were seemingly incapable of producing at the plate, which is why Carrigg received the opportunity to make his debut when June came around.

It will surely be fascinating to see Carrigg play a full season under his belt. But manager Warren Schaeffer will also have a couple of solid substitutes, with top prospect Charlie Condon ready to make his debut, as well as both Zac Veen and Troy Johnston.

It is really simple, if someone can hit, they are going to play, and every single piece of the outfield puzzle looks pretty dang good for Schaeffer.

Cole Carrigg (93 games): .279/.341/.477, .818 OPS, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 22 doubles, 11 stolen bases

(93 games): .279/.341/.477, .818 OPS, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 22 doubles, 11 stolen bases Jake McCarthy (147 games): .291/.334/.475, .809 OPS, 15 home runs, 83 RBI, 30 doubles, 13 triples, 32 stolen bases

(147 games): .291/.334/.475, .809 OPS, 15 home runs, 83 RBI, 30 doubles, 13 triples, 32 stolen bases Mickey Moniak (117 games): .238/.278/.480, .758 OPS, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, 17 doubles, 6 triples

(117 games): .238/.278/.480, .758 OPS, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, 17 doubles, 6 triples Troy Johnston (129 games): .277/.348/.393, .741 OPS, 32 doubles, 50 RBI, 37 drawn walks

(129 games): .277/.348/.393, .741 OPS, 32 doubles, 50 RBI, 37 drawn walks Zac Veen (36 games): .232/.12/.435, .747 OPS, 13 RBI, 3 home runs

(36 games): .232/.12/.435, .747 OPS, 13 RBI, 3 home runs Charlie Condon (130 games in Triple-A): .273/.390/.514, .904 OPS, 27 home runs, 98 RBI, 25 doubles, 7 triples, and 78 drawn walks

Who To Expect To See the Most of Next Season

Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg (16) hits a three-run home run against the Padres. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Opening Day comes around next season, barring injury, the outfield starters will be Carrigg in center, Moniak in right, and McCarthy suited up in left. But the Rockies should ultimately consider suiting up Condon as the DH on the days he isn't taking reps defensively.

Condon's inevitable debut was backlogged, as TJ Rumfield is the team's primary first baseman and isn't going anywhere. So, he took half of his reps in 2026 in the outfield, but the team is pretty dang solid there now.

It makes sense to rotate Condon through as their fourth outfielder at least until he were to get beaten up by big league pitching, as he proved that there isn't much left for him to gain in the minor leagues.

The outfield is easily going to be the strongest piece of the Rockies' roster next season, no matter who is playing, as this piece of the puzzle is clearly solved.