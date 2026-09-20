Rockies Veteran Outfielder Quietly Putting Up Best Season of His Career

When a team comes within inches of the worst record in MLB history, it is unrealistic to expect a 50-game turnaround in one offseason. Still, the Colorado Rockies have turned things around, as shown by a near-20-game difference when they hit their 95th loss of the year.

That being said, there have been a few players who have contributed to the improvements that the team has experienced in 2026, which has been highlighted by the possibility of Hunter Goodman crossing the 40-home run threshold by the time September comes to a close.

However, a few rookies have been grinding as TJ Rumfield has put himself in NL Rookie of the Year conversations, and had Cole Carrigg made his debut earlier in the year, he would be right there with him.

So, the individual success of Jake McCarthy's teammates alongside the team still struggling to find wins, has masked the best season of the 29-year-old's career as he is posting the highest slash line since entering the majors back in 2021.

McCarthy has also produced at a high level as he has nearly double the amount of home runs, triples, and doubles, while also posting career-highs in runs scored, hits, runners driven home, stolen bases, and is on track to exceed the most drawn walks he has had in a season.

This is his first season in Colorado, and he sure has been all that the ballclub could have hoped for and more. With a less-than-great pitching staff, they have to be continuously aggressive offensively, and he helps provide that.

McCarthy’s Path to the Rockies and 2026 Success

Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) hits a single against the Mariners. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy had spent the entirety of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks who drafted him back in 2018, and he then went on to make his debut at the very end of August in 2021. With the Diamondbacks, he never had an OPS over .769, nor had he hit double digits in home runs or triples, both of which he has accomplished this season.

Colorado negotiated a trade with Arizona that ultimately the Rockies clearly won, as they only gave up a minor league pitcher for the production that McCarthy has put up in 2026.

15 Home Runs

83 RBI

13 Triples

30 Doubles

31 Stolen Bases

29 Drawn Walks

.297/.340/.490

.830 OPS

McCarthy continually shows off his speed and knowledge of the game. The Rockies might not finish the year with a winning record by any means, but the trade they made to get McCarthy was definitely a win.