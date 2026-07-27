3 Underrated Rockies Prospects Fans Should Become Familiar with During Second Half

The Colorado Rockies fans are eager to know which prospects will stand out for the long haul.

While there are prospects who are already gaining massive attention, such as Ethan Holliday, here are some other prospects that are worth paying attention to. Patience and right timing are critical in baseball.

Roldy Brito

When you see Brito batting, he gives you Juan Soto vibes with his batting stance. Brito is only 19 years old and can play outfield and second base. Listed at 5'11”, he's a ferocious hitter who can hit for high contact and draws a lot of walks.

He enjoyed a great 2025 season when he earned Arizona Complex League MVP honors. Roldy is moving the needle this season after slashing .320/.383/.868 with eight home runs and 67 RBIs. He's doing it with his legs as well. Brito has 28 stolen bases this season so far to go with 120 hits. He's ranked No. 2 on the Rockies' Top 30 prospects list.

Newest #Rockies Top 30



No. 1: Ethan Holliday

No. 2: Roldy Brito

No. 3: Charlie Condon

No. 4: Jared Thomas

No. 5: Cristian Arguelles

No. 6: Jackson Cox

No. 7: Zac Veen

No. 8: Max Belyeu

No. 9: Sterlin Thompson

No. 10: Brody Brecht

No. 11: Roc Riggio

No. 12: Sean… https://t.co/A0VaQYfxzi — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) July 24, 2026

Robert Calaz

Calaz is one of the top prospects who has incredible bat speed. In addition, he's one of Colorado’s best international hitters in the farm system. The 20-year-old outfielder has a lot of potential to be a star with the Rockies in the future. He sees the ball well. In the previous two seasons, Calaz was hitting the ball well and went back-to-back double-digit home run seasons and batted over .250.

Although it seems he is not being as assertive as he was last season with the Fresno Grizzlies, he's a prospect that the Rockies fans don't want to turn the other way. Calaz is slashing .211/.286/.310 with a .596 OPS, four homers, 32 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and 60 hits in 284 at-bats.

Calaz is currently playing for the Spokane Indians. He still needs to improve his plate discipline and conditioning. The last time he got more than one RBI in a single game was on July 9.

Jackson Cox

When he's healthy, he can provide so much value for the pitching staff. Cox was the Rockies' second-round pick in 2022 as the 50th overall. Cox has a very good curveball and solid four-seam fastball. One of the adjustments he made was to add his slider.

The 22-year-old right-hander can still make an impact after recovering from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out of action for the 2024 campaign. Cox is showing us that what he's doing this season is only the beginning. Pitching for Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate), Cox has a 6-3 record with 122 strikeouts in 92.1 IP in 17 starts.