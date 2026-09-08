4 Rockies Hitters Have Begun September on a Tear

As another disappointing Colorado Rockies season winds down, it's clear that a major off-season focus for team president Paul DePodesta and GM Josh Byrnes will be on the pitching side. The club's team ERA of 5.47 represents a half-run improvement from its 5.97 mark from a year ago, but still sits last in baseball.

On the offensive side, however, there's plenty of promise for the Rockies. Headlined by a star-making, 36-home-run campaign from Hunter Goodman, the team ranks fourth in baseball in OPS (.741) after finishing 27th last season. Yes, the mile-high air at Coors Field plays a role, but there are also encouraging signs that Colorado is building an impressive, young core that is ready to mash.

In fact, even as losses continue to pile up, the Rockies' offense has been chugging along. They have produced 34 runs over five games so far this month (6.8 per game). Leading the way have been four Colorado hitters, not named Hunter Goodman, who are playing some of their best baseball of the season: TJ Rumfield, Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg and Adael Amador.

Rumfield, McCarthy, Carrigg, Amador Leading Rockies' Offensive Charge in September

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few hitters are hotter right now than Rumfield, the Rockies' rookie first baseman. The 26-year-old is hitting for average and power in September, batting .500 (10-for-20) while slugging a pair of home runs and recording six RBI in just five games. His 1.545 OPS for the month ranks second only to Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants in MLB.

Rumfield's late-season surge is helping build a stronger, albeit still unlikely, case in the National League Rookie of the Year race. As my colleague Laura Lambert has pointed out, his slash line of .299/.389/.460 compares favorably to some of the league's top rookie candidates, such as Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds and JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

If Rumfield is the power bat who serves to provide protection behind Goodman, then McCarthy is the table-setter. The 29-year-old left fielder is enjoying a strong September of his own (.381/.480/.714), collecting eight hits - including four extra-base hits - and five RBI while drawing four walks and stealing three bases.

McCarthy's productive month-to-date is a welcome sign, considering the former Arizona Diamondback had cooled off somewhat in the second half after hitting .301 in 83 games prior to the All-Star break. Now, he has picked back up in establishing his place as part of Colorado's outfield for the future and as a potential mainstay atop the lineup.

McCarthy isn't the only Rockies outfielder producing, either. Carrigg, who lines up beside McCarthy in center field on most nights, also has eight hits this month as he looks to end what has been a promising but inconsistent rookie campaign on a positive note. Carrigg sported a .927 OPS over what was a stellar July and now seems to have put a rough August behind him with a 1.000 OPS through five September games.

Amador, meanwhile, didn't get back to the majors until being called up in August, but is making a demotion back to Triple-A Albuquerque very difficult. The 23-year-old second baseman, the youngest member of the hot-hitting quartet, is slashing a blistering .345/.424/.621in 10 games with the big club so far, including a 1.045 OPS. He already has seven hits, four runs and three RBI this month.

By highlighting this foursome, we've ignored the recent offensive prowess of Zac Veen (1.357 OPS in September) and Brett Sullivan (1.238). While the Coors Field edge certainly helps, this still represents an incredibly promising group of hitters who should serve Colorado well as they head into 2027 mode.