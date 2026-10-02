4 Rockies Prospects Listed in MLB Pipeline’s Final Top-100 List

The thing to take into consideration when discussing the Colorado Rockies is that progress is not linear, but the team is headed in the right direction despite posting its fourth consecutive 100-loss season.

However, the Rockies won 15 more games than in 2025, when they were in danger of becoming the worst team in Major League history. That said, the rookies really came through big for the ballclub, highlighted by NL Rookie of the Year candidate TJ Rumfield.

Rumfield was joined by Cole Carrigg in June and he made an everlasting impression in his first few months in the majors, capped off by an NL Rookie of the Month accolade in September. Colorado has to rely on the young players to find success, and more are coming,

The final top-100 MLB Pipeline list was released, and not only do the Rockies have four players who sit on it, but nobody is ranked lower than No.62.

No.23 SS Ethan Holliday

No.52 OF/2B Roldy Brito

No. 56 OF/1B Charlie Condon

No. 62 SS Tyler Bell

Who Will Rockies Fans See First in the Big Leagues

Rockies prospect Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. y Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amongst the four, the inevitable call-up that is going to come first is Charlie Condon, who should likely be a shoo-in for the 2027 Opening Day roster as he annihilated Triple-A in 2026 as he hit 27 bombs, while driving in 98 runs to complement seven triples and 78 drawn walks.

The only reason that Condon didn't see the majors this season is that he needed to develop in the outfield, as Rumfield isn't going anywhere at first base. Well, Condon spent half of his time playing in the field this year, so expect to see him as soon as possible.

It Will Be a Little Longer for the Other Top Prospects

The player that the organization might be most excited about is Ethan Holliday, but keep in mind two things. He is only 19 years old, and his season was cut short after a stress fracture required surgery on his foot, so he only played 33 games in Single-A.

ETHAN HOLLIDAY HOMERS AGAIN!!



Back-to-back home runs for the Rockies top prospect🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqRZF9mRdg — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) May 17, 2026

Roldy Brito, on the other hand, had a little bit of a culture shock when adjusting from Single-A to High-A, as his OPS dropped nearly 250 points between the two leagues. So, he will likely start there in 2027 and see where it goes from there.

Holliday wasn't the only player who suffered an injury setback, as Tyler Bell wasn't able to play a single game after he underwent labrum surgery on his throwing arm, but as the Rockies ' first-round pick, the hopes are high for the 21-year-old 6-foot-1 shortstop.

It might take some time, but there is no question that these three will see a major league field at some point or another, but make no mistake, Condon will be playing with the Rockies very soon.