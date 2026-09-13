One Player You Can Already Pencil Into Rockies' 2027 Opening Day Lineup

When a team is rebuilding and trying to find their footing, it is typically quite ugly. Losses continue to pile up, and it is hard to string together wins; that has been the fate of the Colorado Rockies in recent years.

However, there is a lot of young talent that the Rockies have to be excited about between their current roster and the pipeline, specifically Triple-A Albuquerque, which is where Charlie Condon has been absolutely mashing the baseball this season.

Now, had the Rockies not acquired TJ Rumfield last offseason from the New York Yankees, it is highly likely that Condon would have already made his big-league debut, but Rumfield has put himself in Rookie of the Year conversations, so it was the right move to make him their starting first baseman.

That being said, Condon stepped into his developmental role in stride as he was entering his first full season in the highest level of the minor leagues. Time and time again, he has pressed the front office's hand as to whether to call him up or not.

Now, he didn't get the nod this season, but it is coming, and to say it should be when opening weekend comes around is far from unrealistic.

Condon With the Isotopes This Year

Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Condon, like most ballplayers, did have some times when he was quite streaky, but as of late, the most memorable piece of hitting since he got hot was his two grand slams. Not just in back-to-back games, but in the same one- hard to ignore that.

In 124 games, the 23-year-old has logged 25 home runs, 92 RBI, 73 drawn walks, seven triples, 25/doubles, and 102 drawn walks while slashing .274/.388/.513 with an OPS over .900.

The Rockies are in the midst of trying to avoid another 100-loss season. It is hard to be optimistic about this ballclub, but with Mickey Moniak, Hunter Goodman, amongst some other more inexperienced talent, there is a lot to be positive about.

Colorado has to be able to produce a lot of offense in order to win baseball games, given the major issues that reside with the pitching staff. So, guys like Condon will do wonders with that type of strategy, and after dominating Triple-A, he will get the chance to show what he can do.

Rumfield entered 2026 with significant time in Triple-A, but in a position logjam, so he didn't have a chance to step into the majors, where Condon had yet to see a pitch in that league. But he has now made an impact, and the time for him to make his debut is right around the corner.