When it's an unknown or under-the-radar prospect, those can be some of the best stories to learn from.

The Colorado Rockies have other talented players outside of their top 10 in the farm system. There's always a strong chance that one of these talented players could stand out and possibly make an impact in 2027.

Could Bryant Betancourt Surprise the Rockies

Colorado Rockies hat and a players glove Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's think outside of the box for a moment. What if Colorado starts to take a hard look at the 23-year-old prospect Betancourt, who can play catcher and first base? Betancourt is gaining plenty of baseball experience and showed signs of improvement in 2026.

Throughout the 2026 campaign, Betancourt slashed .271/.334/.816 OPS with a career-high 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 102 hits in 103 games. All of those categories are career highs. Betancourt has improved by being more patient and relaxed at the plate.

He has the potential to be an everyday player if he brings this same attitude into next season in the minors. He'll definitely need a strong start to his season. Betancourt is part of the 2021 international class. He signed with the ballclub on Jan. 15, 2021. He has come up through the system with two other good Rockies prospects, Welinton Herrera and infielder Andy Perez. We could see this mini big three playing together in the future if they all progress at the same time.

Betancourt has very good arm strength, with the capability of throwing out runners on base in key situations. He will face tough competition, given that Hunter Goodman is the man for the job, and then there's Daniel Jackson, who's another top prospect. But the good news for the Rockies is that they have options.

Betancourt main focus is staying healthy and continuing to improve as a player. His development is increasing. His confidence is amazing. He's a product of Venezuela. Betancourt has spent six seasons in the minors and two seasons internationally. He's learning as much as he can and is willing to be a very effective player.

The Rockies have something special going on in this prospect that not too many people are focusing on. He's ranked as the No. 26 on the Rockies prospect list. There's always a way to climb up the list. Every season, his metrics keep climbing. It would be phenomenal if he could draw at least 45 walks and hit .290 next season and, of course, reach 20-25 home runs. He swings left-handed and throws right-handed. Watch out for Betancourt. He's coming with everything he's got.