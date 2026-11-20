Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman underwent shoulder surgery after the 2026 season, but he is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training. The two-time All-Star spent the final five weeks of the season playing through a shoulder injury that eventually required a cleanup procedure.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Goodman underwent surgery on his left shoulder, which is his non-throwing shoulder. MLB Trade Rumors also shared the report on Thursday. The 27-year-old is expected to recover in time for Spring Training, although the schedule could be affected by the possibility of a lockout.

Goodman strained his shoulder on a swing on August 12 and did not return to the lineup until August 25. He was having another productive season before the injury, hitting .251 with 34 home runs and an .861 OPS in 111 games.

However, his numbers dropped after returning from the injury. Goodman hit .221 with seven home runs and a .753 OPS in his final 27 games of the season. He still finished with 41 home runs, showing why he has become one of the most important players in Colorado's lineup.

The surgery does not appear to have ended the interest in Goodman from other teams. He has been involved in trade discussions this offseason, and according to Rosenthal, teams have told the Rockies that the procedure will not stop them from pursuing the catcher. Some clubs, however, would prefer to see him play in Spring Training before getting into more serious trade discussions.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Orioles were among the teams that contacted Colorado about Goodman early in the offseason. Baltimore has several pitching prospects who could interest the Rockies, but the discussions did not advance and neither team exchanged potential trade names.

Colorado has no immediate reason to move Goodman at a low price. He remains under club control for three more seasons and is projected to earn $6.2 million in his first year of arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors. If the Rockies decide to trade him, they will likely be looking for pitching in return.

The Rockies have struggled to find reliable starting pitching for several seasons. They finished the 2026 campaign with a 58-104 record and an 8-30 finish over their final 38 games. Their rotation also posted a 7.22 ERA during that stretch.

Colorado has already started making changes to its pitching staff. The team acquired Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, sending left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and catcher Douglas Veliz in return. The Rockies also took on Castillo's full $22.75 million salary for 2027 and his $25 million vesting option for 2028.

The Rockies are also looking at free-agent pitchers and have expressed interest in David Peterson. The Colorado native attended high school in the Denver area and finished the season with a 3.70 ERA in 80⅓ innings after being traded from the New York Mets to the Chicago Cubs.

Goodman remains an important part of Colorado's plans, whether he stays with the team or becomes part of a trade. For now, the positive news is that his shoulder surgery is not expected to keep him out at the start of Spring Training.