A lot of losses and a lot of bad times for the Colorado Rockies. The team has made history, and not the right kind of history they want to be part of.

For the fourth year in a row, the Rockies have lost 100 or more games. No other team has done that since the New York Mets in the 1960s.

The Rockies are the first team to lose 100 or more games in four consecutive seasons since the Mets did it from 1962-1965 pic.twitter.com/Uh2JsAJTsV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 23, 2026

What Went Wrong for the Rockies

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and catcher Hunter Goodman Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several things aren't going well for the team. Colorado will need to invest way more in developing pitchers. Kyle Freeland is on his way out the door after spending his entire career with the Rockies. Aside from his first two major league seasons, Freeland hasn't been great with the franchise.

The Rockies don't have a starting pitcher who can scare off opponents. They don't have a Paul Skenes, Dylan Cease, or even a Yamamoto on their roster. One pitcher who can help fill the void is Chase Dollander. Although he is working his way back from injuries, we will see what he can bring to the table in 2027. The 25-year-old right-hander was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The bullpen doesn't get a pass either. Their bullpen has cost the Rockies several games, as the franchise would have had more wins if the bullpen had done its part in late innings. Losing one- or two-run games can change everything. This year's Rockies team was better than last year's team, but pitching, especially the bullpen, was a factor in why they lost many games.

The bullpen ranks 29th in ERA in MLB this season. That won't help the team move closer to October Baseball. A lot of work needs to happen. The Rockies have some good arms with good velocity in the bullpen, such as Zach Agnos, Jimmy Herget, and Juan Mejia, but consistency must be crucial. These pitchers have to get better.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar has been one of the most disappointing hitters. As good as he is defensively, Tovar didn't bring his elite-level status this season at the plate. Tovar slashed .215/.339 and a .600 OPS. The 25-year-old struck out 125 times. It's the third time in his five-year career that he went down swinging more than 100 times.

Tovar hasn't been the same player since 2024. The Rockies are expecting more from him. If his struggles continue, then a top prospect shortstop like Tyler Bell could take his spot in the future. Bell was selected tenth overall by the Rockies in this year's draft.

Kyle Karros has improved despite early struggles this season. His batting average went up compared to last season, from .226 to .255. Injuries played a major role in his performance. When he's fully healthy, we will see more of his potential. Karros is much better than a hitter with just three homers and 12 RBIs.

Rockies will need him to be the dynamite third baseman that he wants to be. Karros wants to be great, and next season he must start showing that for this team.