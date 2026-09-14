Rockies Have Reason to Be Concerned About Mickey Moniak’s Second Half

Things are starting to go off the rails for the Colorado Rockies, dropping seven in a row and trying to stay clear of another 100+ loss season. With 55 wins heading into Monday's battle against the San Diego Padres, the Rockies have to take care of business one game at a time.

Although Colorado didn't have playoff aspirations entering the 2026 season, they anticipated that the team would perform better than it had in 2025. A significant factor contributing to improved success in the first half of the season was the performance of former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak.

Now that there's been a sample size for both halves of the season, it might be time for the Rockies to wonder what's going wrong with Monaik.

In 62 games in the first half of 2026, Moniak had a .278 AVG with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs, posting a .900 OPS. The production in the first half was enough for the front office to sign Moniak to a two-year extension with the franchise, which had many encouraged for the future.

However, in 45 games after the All-Star break, Moniak has cooled off significantly. Over that stretch, Moniak has hit .201 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and an OPS of .605. The biggest issue? Moniak struck out 58 times in 62 games of the first half and 53 times in 45 games in the second half.

Did the Extension Come Too Soon?

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak (22) at Oracle Park. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moniak was signed to a two-year, $16.25 million extension after staying with the franchise, though he drew interest from several contenders at the MLB Trade Deadline.

“Mickey’s an important part of what we’re doing here,” President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta said via MLB.com. “He had a very good year last year. He’s been off to a great start this year. Unfortunately, he missed a little time with the [right ankle] injury, but he’s a legitimate, middle-of-the-order bat for us. He’s a leader in our clubhouse."

The move was smart, as it gives the Rockies a credible power bat in the middle of the lineup as the rest of the young guys start to figure out who they are at the Major League level. But it shows that when Moniak is cold, so is the offense.

So, to answer the question of whether the extension came too soon: no. However, if this is the production Colorado is going to get from Moniak post-extension, there's going to be a problem. But to his credit, his slump at the plate in the second half didn't derail the franchise that was already struggling.