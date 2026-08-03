August 1 Emerging as Rockies Perfect Comeback Holiday

There is nothing quite like watching a comeback in sports. The tension of seeing a team appear dead in the water, only to find its spark and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, is one of the most euphoric sensations a fan of the winning team can experience, and one of the most dread-inducing for the team on the other side.

The Colorado Rockies have developed a particular fondness for creating that kind of dread within opposing fans, especially when the calendar turns to Aug. 1.

One year after erasing a nine-run first-inning deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 17-16 barn burner, Colorado celebrated the same date with another unlikely rally at Coors Field.

Colorado scored six runs in the third inning, added six more before the night ended and completed a 12-6 victory. The circumstances were less extreme than the previous year, but the timing made the result feel like the beginning of an annual tradition. Another Aug. 1 rally, another exciting Coors Field game, and another reminder that when Colorado is involved, no lead ever feels entirely safe.

Same Chaos, Different Meaning

Willi Castro celebrates after hitting a one-run home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's comeback was clear evidence of how much Colorado has progressed.

Hunter Goodman powered the rally by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. His first homer capped the six-run third inning, while his second gave him 33 for the season and broke his own franchise record for home runs by a primary catcher.

Willi Castro also homered for the third time in four games, helping Colorado improve to 44-67 and surpass its entire 2025 win total before the first weekend of August ended.

That hardly sounds important considering their last-place standing in the National League West, but it is a major step up from having the third-worst record by a team since 1960.

Last year’s rally provided temporary relief during one of the worst seasons in modern baseball history. Saturday’s victory featured a historic achievement from Goodman, a more dangerous lineup full of young talent, and a team capable of creating chaos that other teams can not keep up with.

Coors Field has always produced an odd brand of baseball. Leads that appear safe disappear quickly, ordinary fly balls become home runs, and games that appear done and dusted find new life with one swing.

The Rockies have now made Aug. 1 an amalgamation of that unpredictability, and each win held a different meaning. One comeback once saved a miserable season from getting even worse, and the next suggested they might finally be moving in the right direction. One can only wonder what hijinks await the next team that plays the Rockies on that date.