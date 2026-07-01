Biggest Reason Rockies Slugger Hunter Goodman Should be in Home Run Derby

Hunter Goodman is hitting home runs at a frenetic pace. The past few days he’s set new Colorado Rockies records for the month of June.

Going into Tuesday’s games Goodman had 26 home runs. The only player in the Majors with more than him was Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber with 30. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez was right behind him with 25.

Alvarez has already told reporters in Houston that he has no interest in the Home Run Derby. Schwarber has participated previously but has never won. Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero became the first reported player to commit to the Home Run Derby. Caminero has 22 home runs.

If Goodman wants in, he has a great case, and Rockies Club Information on X (formerly Twitter) made it on Tuesday.

This Crazy Hunter Goodman Stat

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner talks with catcher Hunter Goodman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per the team’s official account, Goodman’s 26 home runs are more than seven of last year’s eight participants at the All-Star Break, which seems incredible given that usually the game’s best power hitters participate — but not always, as Alvarez clearly showed.

Last year’s participants were Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, the Athletics’ Brent Rooker, Washington’s James Wood, Atlanta’s Matt Olson and the New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm.

Raleigh won the derby in the finals over Caminero, 18-15. Raleigh happened to be the one player that was ahead of Goodman’s pace at the All-Star break. He had 38 home runs by then as he became one of the few players in baseball history to hit 60 home runs in a season. That led the Majors.

Goodwin is heading for a career season assuming he doesn’t get hurt. He slammed 31 home runs last season and it’s possible he could match that or exceed it by the All-Star break. He also finished last season with 91 RBI, as he slashed .278/.323/.520 with an .843 OPS. He was named an All-Star for the first time and won his first NL Silver Slugger behind the plate.

He’s on a path to do both again this season, even though he’s not among the two finalists at catcher in phase two voting for the All-Star Game.

Now, he just needs an invitation to the home run derby. He’s deserving, based on who participated last year. He wants to be there. It shouldn’t take much more than that for Major League Baseball to make the call to Denver.