Rockies Activate Brenton Doyle from Injured List for Royals Series Opener

The Colorado Rockies bolstered their outfield rotation on Friday without subtracting from it — and it had nothing to do with a trade.

The Rockies announced that they activated outfielder Brenton Doyle from the 10-day injured list in advance of their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. To make room for him, the Rockies optioned catcher Braxton Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Colorado moved right away to put him in the starting lineup. He was to bat eighth and play center field. Jake McCarthy was in left field and Troy Johnston was in right field. Mickey Moniak, another outfielder, was the designated hitter.

Brenton Doyle’s Impact

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some question about what the Rockies would do when they activated Doyle, given that many of their outfielders have played well in his absence. Colorado solved the issue by optioning Fulford, who was a third catcher.

That means Colorado will carry six outfielders, including rookie Cole Carrigg, who has hit well since his promotion, and Tyler Freeman, who can also play infield. There have been rumors that the Rockies could trade McCarthy or Moniak by Monday’s deadline, which is 4 p.m. mountain time.

For now, Doyle will have to work to get back into the rotation. He went on the injured list on May 21 with a left oblique injury and needed two months to recover. He started a rehab assignment on June 23 but had a setback. He started another one last weekend and was able to progress to this point.

He did not have a good first two months of the season offensively. In 43 games he slashed .207/.279/.270 with one home run and four RBI. His defense has been his best asset. Doyle made his MLB debut in 2023 and has already won two National League Gold Gloves in center field.

He’s had better offensive seasons. For instance, last season he slashed .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. That was a follow-up to his 2024 season, during which he slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 72 RBI. He grew into an organization development success story. The Warrenton, Va., native was a former fourth-round pick out of Shepherd, a Division II school in West Virginia.

Now, the rise of Carrigg and the potential promotion of first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon threaten his place in the Rockies future. Even with a sluggish bat, his glove is worth a potential prospect or two at the trade deadline. His presence in the lineup on Friday is as much an audition as it is a chance for him to return to the lineup.