Career-Best Season by Rockies Infielder Solidifies Right Move Last Offseason

The Colorado Rockies have to keep making small steps in the right direction. After their 2025 season ended, where they barely avoided the worst year in MLB history, they have done just that — which is highlighted by a couple of key acquisitions.

Now, one has flown a little bit under the radar as TJ Rumfield has propelled himself into NL Rookie of the Year conversations as the team's offensive leader as he hit .300 to complement an on-base percentage of .390.

However, the Rockies' president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, retained veteran infielder Willi Castro on a two-year deal, who has been known for his defensive versatility since his debut at the end of 2019.

Willi Castro GRAND SLAM!



The @Rockies are at 22 RUNS and counting 🤯 pic.twitter.com/79ntOph293 — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

At no point has Castro ever been known for much of an offensive contributor, but it was a bit of a different tale in 2026 as he posted career-best numbers (in a full season) in home runs, batting average, and slugging percentage.

Castro is comfortable playing anywhere from third, to second to shortstop, as well as every spot in the outfield, and has even been entrusted a few times in his career at first. That is nearly unheard of these days; then you take into account him performing at the plate, and he is nearly irreplaceable.

Castro’s Rankings Amongst a Pretty Tough Rockies’ Offense

Rockies utility man Willi Castro (3) looks on from the dugout in the third inning against the Dodgers. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a screaming issue with one piece of the roster for the Rockies for years, and it isn't with the position players, as DePodesta knows that the pitching staff is a real thorn in their side. However, the offense is even better than what has been seen in recent years.

It is no longer just the Mickey Moniak and Hunter Goodman show as the lineup is pretty elite from top to bottom, especially with Rumfield, as well as Cole Carrigg, who would easily be in Rookie of the Year contention had he made his debut before June.

So, to see Castro right in the middle of the pack is definitely something that manager Warren Schaeffer really has to like; it definitely makes his job easier.

15 Home Runs- 4th/5th

56 RBI- 5th

41 Drawn Walks- 4th

.260 Batting Average- 4th (minimum 100+ games)

.331 On-Base Percentage- 5th (minimum 100+ games)

.417 Slugging Percentage- 4th (minimum 100+ games)

.748 OPS- 6th (minimum 100+ games)

Castro will have one more year on his contract, and if it goes as well as his first, DePodesta will strongly consider bringing him back, as he seriously makes this team better.