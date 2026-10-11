Career-Best Season by Rockies Infielder Solidifies Right Move Last Offseason
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The Colorado Rockies have to keep making small steps in the right direction. After their 2025 season ended, where they barely avoided the worst year in MLB history, they have done just that — which is highlighted by a couple of key acquisitions.
Now, one has flown a little bit under the radar as TJ Rumfield has propelled himself into NL Rookie of the Year conversations as the team's offensive leader as he hit .300 to complement an on-base percentage of .390.
However, the Rockies' president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, retained veteran infielder Willi Castro on a two-year deal, who has been known for his defensive versatility since his debut at the end of 2019.
At no point has Castro ever been known for much of an offensive contributor, but it was a bit of a different tale in 2026 as he posted career-best numbers (in a full season) in home runs, batting average, and slugging percentage.
Castro is comfortable playing anywhere from third, to second to shortstop, as well as every spot in the outfield, and has even been entrusted a few times in his career at first. That is nearly unheard of these days; then you take into account him performing at the plate, and he is nearly irreplaceable.
Castro’s Rankings Amongst a Pretty Tough Rockies’ Offense
There has been a screaming issue with one piece of the roster for the Rockies for years, and it isn't with the position players, as DePodesta knows that the pitching staff is a real thorn in their side. However, the offense is even better than what has been seen in recent years.
It is no longer just the Mickey Moniak and Hunter Goodman show as the lineup is pretty elite from top to bottom, especially with Rumfield, as well as Cole Carrigg, who would easily be in Rookie of the Year contention had he made his debut before June.
So, to see Castro right in the middle of the pack is definitely something that manager Warren Schaeffer really has to like; it definitely makes his job easier.
- 15 Home Runs- 4th/5th
- 56 RBI- 5th
- 41 Drawn Walks- 4th
- .260 Batting Average- 4th (minimum 100+ games)
- .331 On-Base Percentage- 5th (minimum 100+ games)
- .417 Slugging Percentage- 4th (minimum 100+ games)
- .748 OPS- 6th (minimum 100+ games)
Castro will have one more year on his contract, and if it goes as well as his first, DePodesta will strongly consider bringing him back, as he seriously makes this team better.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.