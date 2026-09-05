Two Young Rockies Hitters’ Big Nights Overshadowed by Late-Inning Collapse

The Colorado Rockies looked to keep their winning ways going Friday night as they began a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals after taking the final two games against the Baltimore Orioles to kick off the homestand.

In a tight contest from the get-go, the Rockies and Cardinals made sure the fans in attendance at Coors Field got their money's worth. Taking the lead early, Colorado allowed two runs in the top of the second inning, looking back on the attack.

The Rockies regained the lead at the bottom of the sixth inning after trailing 4-1. Before the eventual collapse in the later innings due to a three-run home run off Jordan Romano in the bottom of the ninth, fans in Colorado were optimistic about their team's chances of continuing the winning streak, especially after witnessing an electrifying at-bat in the sixth inning.

Cole Carrigg Steals the Show

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg (16) runs to first base after making contact. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stepping up to the plate for the third time of the night, Cole Carrigg was looking to do anything to help the Rockies start to claw back. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Carrigg sent a 3-1 pitch into and off the wall in right-center field, resulting in one of the most entertaining plays in all of sports.

Carrigg would complete the first inside-the-park home run of his career and third of the season for Colorado, with the other two coming from Jake McCarthy. Carrigg's insane inside-the-parker chipped the Cardinals' lead to 4-3

Carrigg would finish the night going 2-for-5 at the plate. While his home run didn't get the Rockies over the edge, it showcases how important these late-season games are to these young players looking to make the roster again in 2027.

Don't Forget TJ Rumfield

Colorado Rockies infielder TJ Rumfield (7) scores. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other young hitter whose night got lost in, well, the loss was first baseman TJ Rumfield. Rumfield took it upon himself to give the Rockies a little breathing room after the offense regained the lead from St. Louis by smacking his 15th home run of the season into the right-field seats.

One thing is for certain: when the Rockies look to have something strong brewing, TJ Rumfield will likely have a large hand in it. Rumfield finished the night going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

While the season isn't going to October baseball for the Rockies, these games allow Rumfield to prove he deserves to be in the NL Rookie of the Year conversations.