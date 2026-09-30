Colorado Rockies Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades and Decisions

It's been eight years since the Colorado Rockies had a winning season—no postseason since 2018, when they went 91-72.

It's been a long rollercoaster since then. Now, they have four consecutive 100-loss seasons. As they approach the offseason, the front office must figure out what it takes for the team to get back into October baseball in Coors Field.

If the Chicago White Sox can pull it off, so can the Rockies. Colorado has a group of young talent, including Kyle Karros, Charlie Condon, TJ Rumfield, and Hunter Goodman. There is still more work to be done.

Free Agents

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Freeland and Tomoyuki Sugano are the veteran free agents after the season. The front office must find other pitchers that they can try to get on a short-term deal to replace those guys.

Freeland and Sugano had some good moments this season. However, their performances are not moving the needle. Together, they combined for 24 losses.

Needs

Colorado desperately need to improve their starting pitching. The good news entering next season is that they will have Chase Dollander ready to go. He should be part of their starting rotation.

The Rockies need more pitching depth because Dollander can't do it alone. A pitcher like Freddy Peralta would help, but the issue is the money. He might come with a steep price.

Kevin Gausman could be another option. He's a veteran pitcher and a strikeout leader. The Rockies were last in strikeouts this season.

Potential Targets

While Gausman or Peralta could also fit in this category, the Rockies could add more infield depth while their young core is still developing.

Acquiring veterans like Yoan Moncada or Brandon Lowe could be an option. Moncada is coming off right knee surgery and has been injury-prone in the last few seasons. At 32, the Rockies could get him on a one-year deal. Moncada can play second and third base if needed.

Lowe is a productive left-handed hitter. He finished in the top 10 of the MVP voting in 2020 and 2021. If the Pittsburgh Pirates don't bring him back, then the Rockies should start making some phone calls to his agent. They have nothing to lose.

Potential Trades?

Trading Ezequiel Tovar or Tanner Gordon for a solid return is something the front office could play hardball with. It may sound harsh to move Tovar, even though he needed the season to end on a good note after a long, struggling season. But the question the Rockies must ask themselves is: how long can they wait for Tovar to become consistent at the plate? Durability is another concern.

Decisions

The Rockies were terrible in the last six weeks of the season. They did improve by 15 games this season. It should have been more if the bullpen had held up their end in certain games. The Rockies went 43-119 in 2025.

Will the Rockies promote Condon next season? Is Ethan Holliday ready to leap? Hunter Goodman is their best hitter. Teams will be making calls to still try to make a trade for him. In the offseason, anything is possible. We must keep an eye on the Goodman situation.

TJ Rumfield could be the best Rockies first baseman since Todd Helton. The first base spot was a major concern until Rumfield silenced those concerns with his production this season.

Pitching and infield are the biggest decisions President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta must make. He's ready to win the business of baseball. The Rockies must avoid another 100-loss season.