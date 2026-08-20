Colorado Rockies’ Prospect Connects First Homer in Triple-A

Every baseball player will never forget their first hit in their professional career. The Colorado Rockies newcomer and infielder Roc Riggio finally hit his first home run in Triple-A.

Welcome to the Roc Show. Roc Riggio connects on his first Triple-A home run!



B2: Isotopes 1, Aviators 0 pic.twitter.com/LWm9nGAA6a — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) August 20, 2026

It's the best highlight of Wednesday's game at Albuquerque, which took place in the second inning. One home run can change everything for a player. Will it help the infielder deliver hits?

About Roc Riggio

Colorado Rockies’ prospect infielder Roc Riggio | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old brings experience to the minors and to the organization in general. Riggio was drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th round. However, he chose not to sign with the Brewers and decided to go to college. Riggio attended Oklahoma State, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In his sophomore season with the Cowboys, Riggio slashed .335/.461/1.139 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 75 hits. After his collegiate career, the New York Yankees selected him in the 2023 MLB Draft in the fourth round. Riggio signed with the Yankees on a $693,000 signing bonus.

The Rockies acquired Riggio from the Yankees during the trade deadline. Riggio is mostly reliable on offense. He's a talented offensive second baseman and brings depth to Colorado's roster.

It's his fourth season in the minors. The experience he gained from college and now in the minors will benefit him going forward. Getting reps and experience is a must for every ballplayer. It's his first year at Triple-A with the Isotopes. Riggio is slashing .278/.333/.778 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 5 hits in 18 at-bats in five games.

Many scouts and baseball writers have commented about him being undersized for the second base position. Baseball is not like basketball. In baseball, size doesn't matter. It's about heart. If Riggio can find his stride in the minors by staying hot at the plate and showing flash defensively, then he has a chance to get promoted next season.

Riggio can see the example of a player like Zac Veen. It has nothing to do with height, but it has to do with heart and passion. Give all of your effort and consistency in every at-bat.

Riggio is not known to be a fast runner. He's somewhat of an average runner when he's on base. He was great in high school and college. The professional level is a whole different animal. Riggio is off to a solid start in Triple-A.

He has a chance to continue what he's been doing when the Isotopes play once again against Las Vegas in an afternoon game on Thursday.