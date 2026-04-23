Colorado Rockies Prospect Shows Signs of Life with 2 Home Run Performance

The Colorado Rockies are trying to keep pace within the very competitive NL West division early into the 2026 campaign, but have fallen on hard times after a stronger start than most thought they would have.

The Rockies franchise is on a journey to return to the successful days of competing for playoff positions. This season, it feels like they have made significant improvements compared to the dismal 2025 campaign.

Young players such as Chase Dollander and TJ Rumfield have made their impacts known as they stand out as the future in Colorado. And while the Rockies are looking for success at the majors, they're also keeping tabs on the successes in the minors, which they got some of on Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado's 10th-Best Prospect Heats Up

General view of a sunset behind Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On April 22, the franchise's No. 10 prospect, INF Roc Riggio, brought some power to the plate, sending two home run balls out of the park in the Hartford Yard Goats' (Rockies Double-A affiliate) 13-8 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox's Double-A affiliate.

Riggio drove in six RBIs with his two home runs and collected another base hit in the process, bringing his batting average to .152 on the season. The average obviously isn't in the place he or the organization wants it to be, but this could be a sign of Riggio breaking out of his slump.

Now holding a .659 OPS, Riggio has more work to do to get his hitting under control if he wants to find himself in Major League Baseball sooner rather than later. Willi Castro currently holds the second baseman spot on the team; however, Riggio is projected to make his MLB debut in 2026, per MLB.com.

Oklahoma State utility Roc Riggio (7) hits during a game in the NCAA Stillwater Regional. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his minor league career thus far, Riggio is hitting .230 at the plate with 33 home runs and 126 RBIs across three full seasons and so far this year. He isn't listed on MLB's Top 100 prospect rankings, indicating that he might be an under-the-radar type of player finding his way to the show.

If those two home runs meant anything for things to come, now is a great time to do it, as the season is still young. He's a valuable prospect to have in the organization, having ranked as the ninth-best second base prospect coming into the season, something the Rockies will need in the future.

A lot still needs to improve before Riggio can expect a call up to either Triple-A or the MLB.