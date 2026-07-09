Former College Pitcher Now Looks to be Rockies' Third Baseman of the Future

Up and down the Colorado Rockies' system, fans and media are starting to see the fruit of the team's developmental labor. Whether it's Hunter Goodman crushing baseballs at the big-league level or a future star like Charlie Condon who is still awaiting his opportunity, the organization seems loaded for the future.

That's exceptionally true on the offensive side of the game, where the team's minor leaguers will arrive soon with electric lumber in their arsenal. Third baseman Ethan Hedges, whom the club drafted in the third round (77th overall selection), fits that category.

Touch ‘em all, Ethan Hedges! His three-run 💣 ties things up in the third. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/CkiuPMF3H5 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) June 20, 2026

While a collegiate player for the University of Southern California, Hedges played infield and served as the Trojans’ closer. He was scouted as both a pitcher and position player and was considered a two-way prospect. However, he has proven more valuable on the field and in the batter's box.

As far as the latter category, the 22-year-old is hitting .269, with eight home runs, 43 RBI, 26 walks, and a .751 OPS for the High-A Spokane Indians. He will likely be making his way to Hartford (Double-A) at some point before the season is over. His collegiate career will expedite the process, as he came in older and more polished than many of his youthful contemporaries.

What the Scouts Say About Ethan Hedges

It will be a little while before Hedges steps on the turf at Coors Field, but his numbers have remained stable while his skills are rounding out, and that's a good sign. Being able to maintain his productivity while still develops says a lot about his dedication and work ethic. Hedges' official MLB Scouting Report breaks down his hitting style presently, and why there's room for some extra pop in the young third sacker's bat.

"He has a good feel to hit from the right side of the plate, with a line-drive approach and a knack for barreling up the baseball. It can be loud contact at times, and while it’s more extra-base authority right now, the hope is the jump in the bat the Rockies saw can translate to more over-the-fence pop in the future. "

The scouts felt like Hedges has enough talent to play third base well, but also saw talent with his low-90s fastball serving as a reliever. That kind of arm could be a crucial piece at third base.

Hedges is just one more talented piece the Rockies have in their system that seems to be producing and gaining ground, looking forward to the future.