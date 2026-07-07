How Rockies Prospects Dominated Minor League Baseball in June

The Colorado Rockies may have more talent in their farm system than they know what to do with.

On Monday, the club announced that three of their prospects were named players of the month in their respective leagues. That included outfielder Zac Veen with Triple-A Albuquerque in the Pacific Coast League; outfielder Max Belyeu of Spokane in the High-A Northwest League; and outfielder Alessander De La Cruz of the Rockies in the Arizona Complex League.

All three had tremendous offensive months and showed just how dominant the Rockies’ prospects could be one day, something that surely pleases president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, who are tasked with turning the entire framchise around.

Rockies Prospects' Dominant June

Max Belyeu. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Veen was the best hitter in the PCL last month as he slashed .366/.385/.782. He also led the league in several categories, including hits (37), doubles (13) and triples (4). He also led all minor league players with 79 total bases.

In the PCL he was also third in home runs (7) and fourth in average (.366), slugging percentage (.782) and OPS (1.167).

He put together a 20-game hitting streak in June, including 10 multi-hit games, and hit safely in 23 of the Isotopes’ 24 games. He carried that over into July by hitting two home runs on Sunday.

Veen has already played in the Majors and is one of several outfielders waiting for a spot to open to get more playing time.

Belyeu was the Rockies’ compensatory draft pick in 2025 out of Texas and before he landed on the 7-day injured list he tore up the Northwest League. He slashed .348/.434/.773 and led the league in home runs (8), slugging percentage (.773) and OPS (1.207). He had the first two multiple-homer games of his career on June 11 and June 13 and had eight multi-hit games. He went on the 7-day injured list on July 2. He’s a candidate to be promoted to Double-A Hartford if his health turns around.

De La Cruz has been in the Rockies’ system since he signed in 2023 as an international free agent. The 20-year-old is logging his fourth season in a short-season league, and this could be the year he gets to a full-season affiliate.

Last month he slashed .442/.537/.766 and led the ACL in hits (34), doubles (10) and total bases (59). He enters action this week with a season slash of .380/.497/.678 with five home runs and 32 RBI.